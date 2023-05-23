New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/ATK): In a world driven by capital markets, generosity can be unexpected. However, in the realm of meme coins, philanthropic causes are a direct reflection of the values that a cryptocurrency holds.

Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have not only achieved impressive returns, but they have also fostered supportive communities who believe in their generosity -- beyond just wealth-generating efforts. As they continue to gain traction and profits, it's thrilling to witness how they will leave a paw-sitive impact on the world around them. Let's find out how.

Building Crypto Communities: Unleashing Dogecoin's Generosity

As the meme coin kingpin, Dogecoin knows how to fetch support for social causes through its platform, dogedonate.com. With the community playing a vital role, the sister website outlines missions and lets members vote on the next charity to wag their tails for.

However, Dogecoin's philanthropic efforts go beyond its foundation. In their early reign, they built inspiration by helping the Jamaican bobsled team make a triumphant return to the Winter Olympics in 2014. They also fund research projects for terminal diseases like cancer, wagging their way to support Doge4Water initiatives, and rescued countless furry friends through the 'Doge for Dogs' project, saving pups from overcrowded shelters. Dogecoin truly has a heart as big as a Great Dane's!

Floki Inu and Its Sizeable Donation for Turkiye

Floki Inu, one of the top doges in the crypto meme-sphere, has recently demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility through a generous donation.

This meme coin birthed by Shiba Inu's SHIBArmy made headlines in February. This came following their generous donation of 39.8 ETH (worth $71,380) to support earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye through Binance Charity. This benevolent move not only directly aided the affected communities but also highlighted the power of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology for charitable causes.

Big Eyes Coin and Its Generous Crypto Community

Big Eyes Coin is a meme token winning the hearts of crypto users around the world, thanks to its unique identity and aesthetic. But what truly captivates its Kitty Cuddlers is BIG's unwavering commitment to environmentalism and giving back.

This passionate cat-themed meme coin is on a mission to conserve marine life -- since it's the only way for them to eat fresh fish. By allocating 5% of all tokens to a charity wallet, BIG ensures that as its value rises, so does its impact on the environment. With a focus on ensuring a clean ocean (for fresh fish!) and a commitment to conservation, BIG is making waves in the crypto community and beyond.

BIG Community's $15,926.20 Donation

Big Eyes Coin's presale journey has been filled with generosity, as its Kitty Cuddlers have donated an impressive $15,926.20 to 15 charitable organizations worldwide. Causes such as the Big Cat Rescue, The Malala Fund, and Help Animals India have all benefited from their kind contributions. This commitment to making a pawsitive impact has catapulted Big Eyes Coin to the forefront of the meme coin world in 2023.

The crypto industry is recognizing the significance of giving back. Dogecoin, FLOKI, and Big Eyes Coin exemplify how blockchain technology can create a positive impact in society through their respective social causes. Undoubtedly, their charitable initiatives emphasize the importance of corporate social responsibility within the industry -- and hopefully, other highly profitable meme coins follow suit.

