Chairman and CEO of Merck Foundation in a meeting with President of the United Republic of Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscores their commitment to building healthcare capacity in Tanzania during their high-level meeting with Dr SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. The discussion led by Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation BOT and Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, to discuss the scaling up of Merck Foundation programs to build healthcare capacity and transform patient care landscape in more than 36 critical and underserved medical specialties in Tanzania.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej expressed, "It was a pleasure meeting The President of Tanzania. Our vision is to provide quality and equitable healthcare solutions to underserved and vulnerable populations, leading Africa and rest of the world to a healthier future. We are committed to transforming Patientcare landscape in Africa through our scholarship programs. So far, more than 1580 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from 50 countries in 36 critical and underserved medical specialties.

It has been a great honor to meet Dr SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, President of the United Republic of Tanzania to underscore our continued commitment to health and social development in Tanzania. She is a great leader; we, all African women, are truly proud of her great achievements and success. She is a true role model for all of us." Merck Foundation recently conducted the Merck Foundation Alumni Summit in Tanzania to meet their Alumni and an Award Ceremony to recognize the winners of Merck Foundation Awards. The Summit was co-chaired by Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp and Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. During the Summit, Merck Foundation also conducted the 2nd edition of their Health Media Training for the Tanzanian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Council of Tanzania and Dar es Salaam City Press Club (DCPC). The training was conducted to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Raising Diabetes Awareness etc.

Moreover, Merck Foundation CEO announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 20232. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 20233. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 20234. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 20235. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 20236. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 20237. Merck Foundation Film Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 20238. Merck Foundation Song Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2023

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at: submit@merck-foundation.com

"We will continue with our partnership with Government of Tanzania and Ministry of Health to scale up our scholarship programs to 36 specialties such as Preventative Cardiovascular, Diabetes care, Acute care, Respiratory care, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Neuroimaging for Research, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Critical Care, Psychiatry and more, to create a stronger platform of skilled and specialized Tanzanian doctors in the public healthcare sector," added Senator Rasha Kelej.

For information on the above awards, please visit our website: www.merck-foundation.com

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation Apphttps://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

