On May 1 of every year, more than 80 nations across the world observe May Day, also known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day. The day aims to remember the struggles and accomplishments of the labour movement and the working class. The day has been set aside to reflect on and recognise the historical battles and triumphs that have influenced the notions of social justice and fundamental rights in workplaces all around the globe. Along with keeping in mind the past, efforts are also undertaken to equip today's workers with the necessary understanding of their rights and obligations. Heatwave Advisory From Government: Labour Ministry Issues List of Directions, Asks States to Take Steps to Mitigate Heat Wave Effects on Workers in Different Sectors.

International Workers’ Day History

May 1 was established as International Workers' Day in 1889 by the Second International, an association of socialist and labour organisations. International Worker's Day was established on May 1 to honour the Haymarket Riot in Chicago in 1886.

The violent clash between police and labour protestors, known as the Haymarket Riot, quickly gained international recognition as a symbol of workers' rights. The tragedy took place on May 4, although the peaceful demonstration in support of employees going on strike for an eight-hour workday that preceded it started on May 1.

International Workers’ Day Significance

In the past, May 1 was celebrated across Europe as part of a rural pagan celebration honouring the entrance of spring. The day has been known, though, for its connection to the Labour Movement throughout time. Labour Ministry Offering Rs 1.55 Lakh to Workers Employed From 1990 to 2021? Here’s a Fact Check of The Fake News Going Viral.

In the post-pandemic world, May Day's implications have significantly shifted. The International Working Organisation went on to say that in the post-pandemic world, making deliberate and coherent policy decisions is necessary to rebuild the working community. This requires not simply creating jobs but also ensuring that everyone has a decent place to work, expanding social protection, defending workers' rights, and promoting social interaction.

Further, Labour Day or May Day is a national holiday in a number of nations.

