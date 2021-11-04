MG Astor debuts on the Mumbai roads and enhanced the festive celebrations

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/Target Media): After receiving a good response for Astor, India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of AUS vs BAN, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

MG Mumbai enhanced the festive celebration by delivering the first batch to customers on the auspicious occasion. This is particularly special considering acute shortage of chips. The company is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4000 - 5000 deliveries by December end 2021.

The delivery ceremony was curated in Mumbai's leading 5-star hotel over lunch and customers experienced a grand celebration.

Also Read | Moto G51 With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Dealer Principal Gautam Modi, Nidhi Modi along with MG India Offical's expressed gratitude to the customer for showcasing the continuous trust in the brand.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)