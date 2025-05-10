JSW MG Motor secures 8000 bookings for the MG Windsor PRO. The new MG Windsor PRO is now available at an Ex-Showroom price of INR 18,09,800 and BaaS price of INR 13.09L + INR 4.5/km

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 10: JSW MG Motor India has today announced that its recently introduced Windsor PRO has secured 8,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch. The car will now be available at a BaaS price of INR 13.09L + INR 4.5/km and Ex-Showroom price of INR 18,09,800.

Commenting on the MG Windsor PRO booking milestone, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, we have received 8,000 reservations--an achievement that underscores the enduring popularity of the MG Windsor and further strengthens its position as a frontrunner in India's EV landscape. The introduction of the MG Windsor PRO is not just a milestone, but a significant step towards shaping India's more sustainable and technology-driven automotive future. This reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our mission to accelerate the adoption of 4W EVs across the country."

The new MG Windsor PRO, offered in the single Essence PRO variant, comes with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering a certified range of 449* km. It delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque, ensuring a powerful and efficient driving experience. The car is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 12 major features and 3 levels of warning, always ensuring the safety of its passengers. The MG Windsor PRO also features new tech features, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), enhancing its connectivity and convenience. In addition, the Windsor PRO now features a powered tailgate and is available in three new vibrant colour options: Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red, adding a touch of style to its design.

