New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): MiArcus, a start-up focused on providing comfort and care to expectant mothers and toddlers has today announced celebrity mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand face for its range of premium baby & mom products.

Started as an e-commerce shopping destination amidst the pandemic, MiArcus offers a range of nursery care products across multiple categories, serving pregnant mothers and kids up to 4 years of age.

Mostly dominated by unorganised players until few years back, this segment has now turned into an organized sector in the domestic market with the industry expanding to include several other baby-care needs such as storage bags, nursing pillows, baby apparel, baby accessories, baby bedding and blankets to cater to the increasing demand of young moms.

Co-founded by Gian Singh, Garima Kaur and Preeti Chugh, this start-up aims to tap into this lucrative opportunity that holds immense potential of providing better comfort to new mommies and their babies to make the journey of motherhood most memorable. With its affordable and quality product designed by real moms who make no compromise when it comes to safety and comfort of babies, the brand takes care of all the essential elements including look & feel, quality, safety, and comfort that young mothers aspire to find in products made especially for their babies. It also empowers pregnant and lactating mothers to make them feel confident, beautiful, and happy.

"This segment is bound to grow further at a CAGR of over 11% in the period 2021-2025 and we are aiming to clock in double-digit growth annually for the next three years. We also plan to expand across metros and mini-metros by opening five to six physical stores by end of this fiscal," said Gian Singh, Co-founder, MiArcus.

On the association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Today I am so happy to be associated with brand MiArcus. I have been appreciating the wonderful products they have been making for our little ones, and now I get to be a part of the brand. So, team MiArcus, together let's do it. Give our children the best childhood that they so so deserve... MiArcus HAR PAL MEIN HAPPINESS."

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Chugh, Co-founder and Creative Head responsible for design MiArcus said, "We are extremely delighted to announce our association with Kareena Kapoor Khan. As a mother of two, she has gone through the journey of pregnancy and perfectly understands the millennial parents' perspective, requirements, and limited options of products with international standards. She is someone to whom every young mom relates. Through her, we would like to reach out to new and expectant mothers and enhance their happiness and comfort in this beautiful journey of motherhood going by our vision of ...MiArcus HAR PAL MEIN HAPPINESS."

She further added, "We have focused diligently on creating products without harmful dyes or chemicals to ensure safety for babies and mothers."

Priced between Rs. 199 and Rs. 7999, the whole range of MiArcus products are currently available through its online point of sale. The start-up, which began as an online store during the pandemic last year have already started launching company owned physical stores this year with the first showroom in Ludhiana after witnessing enormous growth and traction for its offering that ranges from pregnancy pillows to feeding support pillows for moms and clothing and accessories for babies that ensures safety and comfort for them on every occasion be it bathing, bedding, feeding or playing.

A start-up brand from Jawandsons (JS), MiArcus is brand that offers a complete solution for nursery offering a wide range of premium baby and mom products that focuses on providing the utmost care at all stages of the baby's growth. The brand is diligently creating products to ensure safety for babies and mothers and eliminates the presence of any harmful dyes or chemicals.

JS is a part of Oster Group, which started its journey in 1970. In the year 2000, JS established itself as a dedicated export house and today, the company has a fully integrated manufacturing set right from spinning, knitting, weaving to dyeing, printing and cutting, stitching, and packaging.

