Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India on September 29, 2021. This piece of information has been shared by the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Flipkart listing also reveals several key specifications of the device. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Galaxy Wide5 and will succeed the Galaxy F41 device which was launched earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy F42 Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India On September 29 Reveals Flipkart Listing.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F42 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels a refresh rate of 90Hz. For photography, the handset will get a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The device might come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the front, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to come with an 8MP snapper. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy F42 5G is priced at KRW 4,49,900 in South Korea for the 6GB + 128GB variant. So we expect the Indian pricing of the smartphone to be somewhere around it.

