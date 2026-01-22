Students from Naval Base Primary School at the Microsoft Singapore office during the Hour of AI, jointly hosted by Enabling Leadership and Microsoft Singapore

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Artificial Intelligence is already transforming the way we learn, work, and live. Yet, for many young people today, AI remains a tool they use without fully understanding how it works, how to use it responsibly, or how to shape its impact on the future. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, ensuring that AI literacy is accessible to students across communities is more important than ever.

Also Read | Lucknow Woman Arrested for Plotting Fake Cow Slaughter Case to Trap Husband, Seek Divorce (Watch Video).

Addressing this need, Microsoft collaborated with Enabling Leadership to host an "Hour of AI" learning experience at their Singapore office. The session brought together 20 students from Naval Base Primary School, offering them a unique opportunity to engage directly with AI concepts through hands-on, age-appropriate learning.

The Hour of AI is a bold global initiative by Microsoft that aims to demystify artificial intelligence for 25 million students, educators, and families worldwide, transforming them from passive consumers of AI into confident and responsible creators. Through interactive activities and real-world examples with Microsoft 365 Copilot, students are encouraged to understand not just what AI can do, but how it works and why responsible use matters.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Seat Reserved for 'Ladies General' Category: See Full List of Women Corporators From BJP and Shiv Sena.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ravi Sonnad, Founder and CEO of Enabling Leadership Global, said, "At Enabling Leadership, we work with children from underserved communities to build confidence, character, and leadership through experiential learning. As the world becomes increasingly driven by technology, it is critical that students develop not just AI skills, but also human intelligence - empathy, ethical thinking, and leadership. Initiatives like the Hour of AI allow us to prepare young people to engage with AI thoughtfully, responsibly, and with the confidence to shape the future rather than be shaped by it. Thank you, Microsoft, for giving our young learners this unique exposure."

Mike Yeh, Vice President and Director of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs of Microsoft Asia added, "As AI transforms education, careers and daily lives, every young person should have the opportunity to use and understand this technology that has the potential to shape their future. Hour of AI gives young people hands on experiences that demystify AI and show what's possible when they use it responsibly and creatively. I'm also grateful to corporate volunteers that helps ignite that spark, empowering the next generation to lead in the era of AI."

The session was supported by Microsoft volunteers, who guided students through interactive learning modules, shared real-world applications of AI, and encouraged curiosity-driven exploration.

For many students, the experience marked their first exposure to understanding AI beyond everyday tools and applications.

Mohd Norzaidi Ahmad, a teacher from Naval Base Primary School, who accompanied the students, shared, "This experience made AI feel accessible and exciting for our students. They weren't just using technology - they were understanding it. The confidence and curiosity they demonstrated throughout the session was truly inspiring."

About Enabling Leadership

Enabling Leadership is a global non-profit organisation that equips children from under-served backgrounds with the essential Life and Leadership skills necessary for them to work themselves out of the cycle of poverty and become productive and responsible adults.

The organisation currently reaches around 10,000 children between the ages of 9-15 across 7 cities and 45 villages in India, Cambodia, Singapore and Kenya. Its programs use the mediums of music (Enabling Leadership Create), football (Enabling Leadership Play) and Lego-type building blocks (Enabling Leadership Build) to inculcate 21st century skills, values and attitudes so students grow to be tomorrow's role models, global citizens, and change makers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)