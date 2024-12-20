PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Miles Education, the flagbearer of accountants, made history by hosting M-PACT: India's First Public Accounting GCC (Global Capability Center) Conclave, on Dec 7, 2024. Bringing together over 500 participants from the Big 4, public accounting firms and academia, the event marked a pivotal moment in cementing India's position as the driving force for public accounting across the globe.

M-PACT set the stage for bold, future-focused dialogues on the transformative forces reshaping the accounting profession: Talent, Technology, and Transformation. The event spotlighted India's unmatched talent and groundbreaking innovations, paving the way for a new era of global accounting excellence.

Key Highlights

Scaling India's Talent Pipeline

The conclave highlighted India's critical role in building a future-ready workforce to lead the global accounting landscape. Working backwards from the huge shortage of accountants in the US, Miles has been instrumental in creating the CPA talent pipeline for public accounting GCCs in India, contributing billions of dollars in exports. To further enhance the global perception of India's talent, Miles has integrated STEM into accounting education in the US and created a unique pathway for Indian accountants to work in the US.

The discussions underscored how Indian professionals are setting new benchmarks locally and globally. During the panel on Scaling Public Accounting GCCs in India, moderated by Varun Jain, CEO of Miles Education, industry leaders such as Chung Tham (EY GDS), Vishnu Patwari (BDO RISE), Karthick Venkatakrishnan (Eisner Amper), and Murali Balasubramanian (Sthirah) illuminated India's transformative journey. Vishnu Patwari summed it up by saying, "India's unique position allows us to integrate the best global practices and create capabilities the world has never seen."

Technological Disruption in Accounting

The conclave showcased how cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and dynamic business models are revolutionising accounting practices.

In the panel on AI, Analytics, and Technology in Accounting, Balaji Iyer, Managing Partner at Moss Adams, drove home the future vision: 'Who wants to slog 60 hours during busy seasons when AI can redefine efficiency? The future is here, and technology is rewriting the rules.' Moderated by Giridhar Rajgopa (Sentient Soutions), the panel included other luminaries, including Manish Bathija (BDO India), Prasad GVR (Sikich India), Shrenik Shah (Armanino), and Vijay Narayandas (BDO RISE), who shared actionable insights on embracing innovation to stay ahead globally.

Shaping a Future-Ready Workforce

A central theme was workforce transformation -- bridging skill gaps and creating industry-ready professionals. The panel, moderated by Bhaskar Ranjan Das (Ex-Director at AICPA), discussed strategies for building talent pipelines that address skill shortages while preparing professionals to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Vikram P. Rao, Head of HR at Withum, emphasized the impact of Miles Education: "Miles Education is leading the way, ensuring students are guided with precision and armed with skills to dominate the future." Panelists like Ashish Jalan (CohnReznick), Subramanian Ananthakrishnan (EY GDS), Vishal Agarwal (Citrin Cooperman), and Vikash Pipara (BDO RISE) further explored innovative strategies to nurture tomorrow's leaders.

Bridging the gap between academia and industry

The conclave sought to address the critical need for stronger collaboration between academia and industry, aiming to create clear pathways for students to transition seamlessly into the workforce. By integrating global qualifications like CPA and CMA into university programs -- an approach already championed by Miles Education -- discussions explored how academic curricula can evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of the professional world.

Leaders from top universities participated in the discussions, emphasizing the need for innovative pedagogies to align academic training with the evolving demands of the accounting profession. Miles Education's efforts in bridging this gap were widely acknowledged. Dr. Biju Toms (Christ University) remarked, "Thanks to Miles Education, we are integrating innovative pedagogies to meet industry demands." Dr. Easwaran Iyer (Jain University) also commended their impact, noting, "Miles Education has been pivotal in bridging the gap between academia, industry, and professional bodies to enhance skilling opportunities."

A Game-Changing Initiative: The PAGE Council

In a groundbreaking announcement, Miles Education unveiled the Public Accounting GCC Excellence (PAGE) Council. This leadership forum will unite GCCs, public accounting firms, and academic institutions to propel strategic initiatives, foster collaboration, and redefine public accounting for the 21st century.

A Vision for Global Excellence

M-PACT wasn't just a milestone; it was a bold declaration of India's intent to dominate global accounting. Delivering a keynote address, Badri Rao, Partner at KPMG GDC, set the tone for future success: "The mantra is simple: Learn. Innovate. Unlearn. Learn again. Innovate again. The cycle never stops."

Varun Jain, CEO of Miles Education, made a powerful statement: "India is at the cusp of revolutionizing the global accounting profession. With our unmatched talent pool, technological expertise, and unparalleled work ethic, we are uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of public accounting. This is not just about addressing the global shortage of accountants -- it's about redefining the profession, setting new standards, and ensuring that accounting continues to power economies across the world. India's time to lead is now."

The Message is Clear: India's Moment is Now

M-PACT reinforced India's unstoppable rise as the global epicentre of accounting. As the event concluded, the energy was palpable -- a shared determination to shape the future of public accounting, with innovation, talent, and technology leading the charge.

With M-PACT as the catalyst, Miles Education stands at the forefront of this revolution, committed to redefining what's possible in global accounting.

About Miles Education

Miles Education stands as a global ed-tech leader, working backwards from industry shortages, skill gaps, and emerging opportunities to empower businesses and professionals across accounting, business, healthcare, and tech. By creating innovative pathways, Miles is building a robust talent ecosystem that sets talent up for success.

In accounting, Miles has built a talent pool of CPA and CMA candidates in India, driving billions in exports of accounting service exports. The company's STEM-integrated Miles U.S. Pathway has empowered thousands of Indian accountants to lead as India's talent ambassadors in the U.S. In healthcare, the company is advancing clinical process outsourcing to India and creating avenues for Indian and global healthcare professionals to work in the U.S.

In business education, Miles is redefining the traditional approach by seamlessly integrating real-world experience with academic learning. In technology, through a joint venture -- Futurense Technologies -- Miles is preparing Indian tech talent to lead and excel in the AI-driven era.

With a team of over 600 professionals, a network of 70,000+ alumni, partnerships with 100+ universities, and 600+ multinational corporations, Miles is achieving a CAGR of over 80%, distinguishing itself as one of India's few profitable ed-tech companies.

For more information, visit www.mileseducation.com.

