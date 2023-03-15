Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Miley Cyrus has released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album, available globally via Columbia Records, can be streamed here. Alongside the album's release, Miley launched the official video for the new track "River." Watch the Jacob Bixenman-directed visual here.

Endless Summer Vacation features Miley's hit single "Flowers" plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley. "Flowers" is #1 on US Pop Radio and is the fastest-running song in nearly a decade to achieve that position. Additionally, it is the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. "Flowers" is officially the longest-running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

In a recently shared clip, Miley gave insight into Endless Summer Vacation; watch here. She notes, "When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: AM and PM - to kind of represent almost like an act. The AM to me is representing the morning time, where there is a buzz and energy and there's a potential of new possibilities. It's a new day. And in the nighttime, it feels like there is a slinky, seediness and kind of grime, but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it's a great time for rest, a time to recover - or it's a time to go out and experience the wild side. Los Angeles, there is a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it is very inspiring to me."

Endless Summer Vacation tracklist:

1. Flowers

2. Jaded

3. Rose Colored Lenses

4. Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. You

6. Handstand

7. River

8. Violet Chemistry

9. Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)

10. Wildcard

11. Island

12. Wonder Woman

13. Flowers (Demo)

Starting at 1:00 pm EST, fans can watch "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" on Disney+. With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Mike WiLL Made-It, Greg Kurstin and Grammy Award-winning Album of the Year producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA. Endless Summer Vacation is available both digitally and physically; fans can access multiple physical configurations on shop.mileycyrus.com as well as a special all white vinyl, available only at Target.

