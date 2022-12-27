Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India's supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman successfully completed the "Green Ride" - a Multi-city campaign with the Lifelong Freeride cycle today at Bengaluru. The Green Ride 2.0 was kicked off on 19th December 2022 in Mumbai. This is the second edition of the Green Ride initiative launched by leading consumer durables firm, Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited. Milind Soman solo cycled the Green Ride to Bengaluru covering a total distance of over 1000 kms across 8 cities in 8 days. The cities covered enroute are; Mumbai, Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaon, Shegaon, Hirebennur and Tumkuru.

Milind Soman is on a fitness mission spreading the message of fitness for all through his various initiatives; be it running or cycling. He has been associated with the Lifelong campaign earlier urging people to "Fight Lazy", a movement urging everyone to fight their lazy selves and push themselves to be their fittest versions. The Green Ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people and to encourage them to keep our environment healthy and pollution free. Lifelong Freeride Cycle is a Shimano 21-speed geared cycle. The features include Disc Brakes and suspension for an effortless Braking system built for ease of use and maintenance and excellent braking power. Specially designed to provide proper braking control on all terrains.

Speaking on the completion of the 2nd edition of Green Ride, Fitness icon Milind Soman said, "I urge everyone to choose their commuting mode very wisely as air pollution in India is on the rise causing a huge concern for anyone especially those who regularly exercise outdoors to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Keeping our moral duty in our mind we need to keep our environment pollution free and more such initiatives should be organized and I would love to be part of those. Moreover, it was a good motivation to fight our lazy selves."

Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt Ltd, said. "We are so happy to announce the successful completion of the second edition of the Green ride once again with Milind Soman. He is a great inspiration for all of us to stay healthy and active every day. This green ride initiative was a small step towards encouraging everyone to be conscious about our daily choices to reduce pollution. Also, the fight lazy campaign with Milind was a small push to be a fitter version of ourselves."

Lifelong Online along with Milind are trying to create a movement that makes fitness mainstream. The multi-city cycling trail is a seamless fit for the whole movement with a message to keep your country pollution free by opting cleaner modes of transport. Fight lazy is simply about starting in the right direction and pushing yourself to be the fitter you.

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading direct-to-consumer brands for consumer durable products. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed by keeping our insights of the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to IoT Devices. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete D2C flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touchpoints, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base across, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfilment at multiple locations across India. This allows us to continuously innovate and improve customer experience and grow into all categories present in our customers' homes. Our deep integration with Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart, and other modern trade outlets has ensured that Lifelong Online delivers on its promise to be accessible, available, and affordable for all its customers. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

