Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (BSE: 543217 | NSE: MINDSPACE) ('Mindspace REIT'), owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio located in four key office markets of India, is redefining urban sustainability through a pioneering Stingless Honeybee Farming & Conservation Initiative now taking root across its flagship campuses in Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

First introduced at Gera Commerzone Kharadi, the initiative has grown into one of India's most distinctive corporate-led urban biodiversity programs, with over 40 hives currently thriving across Pune and Mindspace REIT's campuses in Airoli East and West. Plans are underway to scale the initiative further across its other Business Parks, strengthening Mindspace REIT's position as an advocate for nature-positive urban ecosystems.

This commitment to biodiversity is also resonating with tenants and clients, many of whom increasingly prefer to align with environmentally responsible brands. The bee habitats have sparked visible interest across the campuses, with employees frequently engaging with the areas during breaks, wellness walks, and honeybee-focused events. It's becoming more than just a conservation zone, it's a conversation starter, an educational touchpoint, and a symbol of purpose-driven placemaking.

Unlike conventional apiculture, this initiative is not about honey production, it's about ecological impact. The focus is on protecting endangered indigenous stingless bees, master pollinators essential to India's food chain and agriculture. These bees are widely used by Konkan farmers to increase mango yields and are crucial to crop productivity and biodiversity.

Ramesh Nair, CEO & MD, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said, "At Mindspace REIT, we believe doing what's good for the environment is also good for business. This honeybee initiative is a small but meaningful step in creating greener, healthier campuses. It shows how nature and urban development can grow together. We're proud to lead the way in making our business parks not just places to work, but places that care, for people and the planet."

The impact across campuses has been significant. Within just a few months, bee populations have doubled, thanks to the lush, chemical-free environments of Mindspace REIT's campuses a testament to its green operating standards and design ethos. This success reinforces Navi Mumbai's emergence as a model urban center for ecological innovation.

The initiative is guided by renowned conservationist Amit Godse, whose work in humane bee relocation and habitat restoration has earned recognition from the Honourable Prime Minister of India. His team ensures the bees are sensitively relocated and supported to thrive in their new urban environments.

As the first REIT in India to lead a program of this nature, Mindspace REIT is setting a new precedent for ecological responsibility in commercial real estate, proving that urban infrastructure and biodiversity can not only coexist, but flourish together.

