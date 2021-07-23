Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Minfy is a knowledge-driven organization, adopting a bionic approach to enable a symbiotic relationship between humans and deep tech.

They help enterprises accelerate Digital Transformation, Cloud Adoption, and Innovation.

Having built synergies with Leading Public Cloud Service Providers (AWS, Azure, GCP), Minfy serves clients across Asia, Europe and USA. Their cloud expertise extends into multiple industries including BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Public Sector. Minfy with over 220 employees globally, has a credible track record having executed 450+ migrations, resolved 100s of SMBs, 20+ wins in the Public Sector and are consistently growing with a CAGR of ~ 100% YOY, since inception in 2016.

Keeping in line with the remote-first approach, Minfy is proud to announce the launch of the Cloud Centre of Excellence in Hubli, Karnataka. This marks a major milestone in Minfy's Bionic journey.

Their search to establish the Cloud Centre of Excellence led them to Hubli as they saw great potential in the environment, in particular its growing talent pool. Hubli is an education centre in Karnataka, particularly for engineering institutions.

The Govt, having invested in the I.T. landscape & infrastructure of Hubli, pulls in multiple tech entities to the foray. Along with having a close proximity to metropolitans like Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Mumbai, Hubli headquarters the South Western Railway Zone & is known for the 'golden quadrilateral' of highway networks. Minfy is extremely excited to have set up operations in the region. Their goal is to make the Cloud Centre of Excellence a World Class Delivery Centre that caters to Minfy's customers and its people with great efficacy.

One of Minfy's key cultural values is predicated on harnessing talent, which finds its expression in Hubli. As they move closer to becoming fully operational, Minfy envisions growth via the addition of 100+ certified cloud experts to their existing 220 employees. Their goal is to recruit, train, and groom exceptional talents, building capabilities for future leaders.

Having designed an enriching & well-structured training program, Minfy intends to accelerate learning & development, as well as enable cloud certifications at pace. Post completion of the program talent will be provided with an abundance of opportunities to work on a variety of projects, that cater to a diverse list of clients based in India and internationally. Bolstering Minfy's capabilities to ensure 24x7 operational resilience for customers globally, particularly in the current environment of the pandemic.

According to Ashoka Kumar Jain, MD,

"We will continue to invest and expand our operations in Hubli in an attempt to broaden the I.T. landscape, giving rise to the creation of knowledge job opportunities for local talent"

According to Dr. Atul B. Ayare, Principal (BLDEA's V.P. Dr. P.G. Halakatti College of Engg. & Tech.),

"We developed a great partnership with Minfy. Our Students are eager to leverage this immense opportunity to learn & gain mastery of new technology. We appreciate Minfy's dedication & creative approach to building our institute's talent in the corporate world. We are extremely glad to collaborate with Minfy and hope our successful partnership continues for years to come!"

