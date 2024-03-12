New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has unveiled ambitious plans to significantly enhance renewable energy capacity, aiming to exceed 9 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

According to a press release, this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Panchamrit' announced during COP-26 and underscores India's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Recognizing the imperative role of renewables in combating climate change and reducing environmental impact, the Ministry is spearheading efforts to promote solar energy adoption across the coal sector.

In line with this objective, directives have been issued to coal companies to expedite the deployment of solar energy solutions, including the installation of rooftop solar panels on government buildings and the establishment of solar projects in de-coaled areas and other suitable lands, read the press release.

Currently, leading coal companies such as Coal India Limited (CIL), Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have already installed approximately 1700 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity, complemented by an additional 51 MW from wind mills.

However, the Ministry aims to significantly upscale this renewable energy capacity to over 9 GW by 2030, reflecting a profound commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The initiative to achieve "Net Zero" electricity consumption holds immense promise for the future, offering multifaceted benefits. By embracing renewable energy sources, the coal sector can substantially reduce carbon emissions, thereby mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change and preserving the environment, read the press release.

Moreover, this transition towards renewables fosters technological innovation and drives economic growth, creating new employment opportunities and bolstering India's global competitiveness.

The Ministry of Coal is steadfast in its dedication to fostering innovation and excellence within the energy sector, with a vision to secure India's energy future in a sustainable and resilient manner.

Through the "Net Zero" electricity consumption initiative, it aims to set a gold standard for sustainable energy practices, inspiring other sectors to follow suit. (ANI)

