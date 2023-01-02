New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): As part of its efforts to boost tourism, the Ministry of Coal has converted suitable mine areas into eco-parks, sites for water sports, underground mine tourism, golf grounds, adventure, and bird watching.

The ministry believes these sites have good potential for recreation and will, in turn, generate employment for locals.

Mudwani Dam Eco-park, developed by Northern Coalfields Limited in Singrauli, and AnanyaVatika Eco-Restoration Park cum Pit Lake developed by South Eastern Coalfields Limited in Dola, in Madhya Pradesh, are unique examples of such initiatives.

Mudwani Dam Eco-park in Singrauli is a peaceful place endowed with natural beauty, and yet not too far from the hustle and bustle of the city. Located in the Jayant area, it has a beautiful waterfront, walking pathways, a children's sports area, and restaurants. Besides, shops for local products are also part of this eco-park. It also has a dedicated lake view seating area to relax.

The spectacular Mudwani Dam Eco-park has an average yearly footfall of 25,000.

Besides, Ananya Vatika Eco-Restoration Park cum Pit Lake has also been developed after the reclamation of the abandoned site.

One of the best examples of development in an Open Cast Mining project, the park has different varieties of fruit and ornamental plants, which include mango, hibiscus, ornamental palm, sweet lime, pomegranate, pear, gooseberry, berries, plum, bamboo, and other herbal plants.

"The Eco Park has led to ecological restoration of the area with flourishing flora and attracting exotic fauna like the migratory Siberian Cranes, biological reclamation of land and soil-stabilization," said the Ministry of Coal in the statement. (ANI)

