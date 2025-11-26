VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Mirchi, India's leading multi-format entertainment brand, has partnered with Reliance's fashion destination Trends to launch an all-new wedding season initiative, 'Tumne Maari Entry'. Designed to celebrate the joy, drama, and glamour of Indian weddings, the campaign shifts the spotlight from the bride to the best guest, giving women across the country a chance to create the grandest, filmiest, thunder-stealing wedding entry ever. Live across 16 key markets, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jodhpur, Baroda, Patna, Rajkot, Nagpur, Indore, and Delhi, the campaign brings together high-fashion, entertainment, and digital engagement under one vibrant umbrella.

A Wedding Entry That Goes Viral

This wedding season, Trends and Mirchi are empowering guests to steal the show. As part of the campaign, one lucky participant will win her dream wedding entry, designed and captured by Mirchi. The winner will receive: A complete Bollywood-style entry, Styling by expert fashion teams, A grand limousine arrival A red-carpet experience at the wedding venue and a shopping voucher worth ₹1 lakh from Trends. The campaign also offers shoppers an in-store benefit of ₹501 off on purchases worth ₹2499, encouraging consumers to explore Trends' latest Occasion Wear Collection.

Simple Steps to Participate

Participants can enter the 'Tumne Maari Entry' contest through two easy steps: Shop at any Trends store and avail the instant offer on the Occasion Wear range. Create an Instagram Reel showing how they would make a dramatic, head-turning wedding entry. Whether through dance, dialogue, or styling, creativity takes the lead. Entrants must tag Mirchi and Trends to complete their submission.

Amplified by RJ Naved

Driving the campaign's excitement is one of the star entertainers, RJ Naved, who is amplifying awareness through high-energy radio spots, Instagram promotions, comedic sketches, and digital content. His humorous take, including the viral-style prank "Mera Thunder Chura Liya!" highlights how Trends fashion helps guests become the "Baddie of the Shaadi."

About Mirchi

Mirchi is India's leading music, entertainment, and city-centric content brand with a strong presence across radio, digital, and on-ground platforms. With a legacy of engaging audiences nationwide, Mirchi continues to deliver innovative, youth-driven content experiences.

About Trends

Trends is India's largest and fastest growing fashion destination with a strong network of more than 2000 stores, in more than 1000 cities across all its formats. It also houses more than 100 national and international apparel & accessory brands along with 20 own brands across men, women and children categories to fulfill every customer needs.

Reliance Trends own brands include AVAASA - a range of Indian wear for women, offers the finest collection of Salwar Kurta Sets, Churidar Sets and a fast-evolving Mix-n-Match range of garments RIO - a vibrant range of snazzy trends for young women, FIG - Fashion wear for discerning, independent & working women. Fusion - a brand with range of fusion wear for women where east meets west & style meets comfort. Network - range comprises of formal office wear collection for men and women. Netplay - range showcases a smart casual collection for the evolving workplace. DNMX - range for the youth of India, offering them exclusively crafted fashion garments like Denims, T shirts etc. Performax - the specialized active wear brand, which supports performance in sporting activity.

