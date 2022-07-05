New Delhi [India] July 5 (ANI/GPRC): Grandeur, magic, beauty and passion culminated at the stellar evening of Miss Fabb, Mrs Fabb and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022 on June 26, 2022, at Infiniti Mall Malad. Mumbai witnessed the rising of 3 new celebrities who are already soaring in fame and success.

Known as India's most prestigious beauty pageant - Miss Fabb, started the 2022 edition with the city of dreams - Mumbai. A total of 58 contestants under the categories of Miss Fabb, Mrs Fabb and Mr Fabb took center stage to compete for the crowns and trophies.

The selection process of these 58 finalist contestants was done through an audition held at Glass House Lounge, Malad on June 12, 2022. There were a whooping 3600 plus online registrations for Miss Fabb, Mrs Fabb and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022. Out of these 450 plus participants attended the audition.

There were 3 rounds at the Miss Fabb Mumbai, Mrs Fabb Mumbai and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022 finale. There was the introduction round, the walk round and the QnA round to evaluate the overall persona of its participants.

These 58 finalists had undergone training, grooming, etiquette and wellness training by industry experts which helped them hone their skills and take home learnings that would be useful for life. Neha Singh was the choreographer of the show. Vaishali Varma was the show director.

A creation of Yash Bhuptani and Vaishali Varma, Miss Fabb is the only pageant in India to have not just city-level auditions but also city-level training and grooming sessions and city-level finale shows in 10+ cities of India and even more included each year. This is done with the intent to reach each nook and corner of the country and provide maximum opportunities.

The finalist contestants of Miss Fabb Mumbai 2022, Mrs Fabb Mumbai 2022 and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022 were seen wearing chic and urbane outfits by internationally renowned brands such as Levis, Zink London, Killer Jeans and the absolutely stunning designer outfits by BespokeWala.

The celebrity jury panel included

- Krranti Shanbhag (Movie financer and Producer),

- Mukesh Sharma (Business Head of well-known newspaper in India),

- Vidisha Sarawagi (Marketing director, Royal Dental Clinics),

- Pinky Rajgarhia (Mrs Universe Business Lady 2017)

- Preeti Jhangiani (Entrepreneur and renowned actress from movie Mohabatien and many other superhit films)

- Krutika Desai (Actress of famous TV serials - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Baalveer Returns and many more) and

- Raja Hasan (Popular Singer with numerous famous songs like Dholida, Sharabi and many more)

Some elite dignitaries, important personalities and VVIPs also graced the Miss Fabb Mumbai, Mrs Fabb Mumbai and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022 finale on June 26, 2022, at the mall partner of the show - Infiniti Mall, Malad.

Smile is the best accessory a beauty pageant contestant can wear. To literally and figuratively bring a smile on the faces of the contestants was smile partner - Royal Dental Clinics. Each and every 58 finalist contestants had the opportunity to visit the luxurious and 5-star like Royal Dental Clinics for a dental check-up and some tips on oral hygiene and enhancing their smiles.

The winning ladies looked remarkable in crowns by crown partner Svar Fine Jewelry. The outdoor partner of the show was Bright Outdoor (Dr YogeshLakhani).

In what seemed like a jiffy, after weeks and months of planning and anticipation, Miss Fabb, Mrs Fabb and Mr Fabb Mumbai 2022 reached its destination, giving birth to new celebrities who are the winners.

The winners of Miss Fabb Mumbai, MrsFabb Mumbai and MrFabb Mumbai 2022 are as follows:

Miss Fabb Mumbai Winner 2022 is Roop Tiwari

Miss Fabb Mumbai 1st Runner Up 2022 tie between Kajol Gianani and Aryaa Amit Vichare

Miss Fabb Mumbai 2nd Runner Up 2022 tie between Avantika Sahni and Nigar

Miss Fabb Mumbai Royal Dental Best Smile is Radhika Singh

Miss Fabb Popular Mumbai is Zoya Khan

Mrs Fabb Mumbai Winner 2022 is Reena Bhattacharya

Mrs Fabb Mumbai 1st Runner Up 2022 tie between Ankita Raut and Vibha Gajbhiye

Mrs Fabb Mumbai 2nd Runner Up 2022 is Saloni Gupta

Mrs Fabb Mumbai Royal Dental Best Smile is Saloni Gupta

Mrs Fabb Popular Mumbai 2022 is Indu Khanna

Mr Fabb Mumbai Winner 2022 is Ashish Khatri

Mr Fabb Mumbai 1st Runner Up 2022 is Priyansshu Anand

Mr Fabb Mumbai 2nd Runner Up 2022 tie between Arpan Desai and Asrarshaikh

Mr Fabb Popular is Vijay Sonawane

