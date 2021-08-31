New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), India's 3rd-best private university has opened applications to their new B.Sc. - Hospitality & Hotel Administration under their Faculty of Tourism Studies.

The faculty of Tourism Studies is widely recognized for its worldwide support network of offices and international hotel companies that visit the campus as mentors and to recruit. Their main focus is to ensure that their students follow the path of actual learning through their innovative curriculum as compared to traditional outdated teaching methods.

The B.Sc. - Hospitality & Hotel Administration is a full-time 3-year trimester-based program that aims to produce some of the nation's best hoteliers in the hospitality industry. The program has been designed by some of the best industry experts and masters along with the guidance of the teaching faculty belonging to various management positions the hotel and tourism industry, ranging from trainee managers to middle managers to senior managers.

Though it is considered to be slightly different from the travel industry, the two industries do share certain similarities. The Faculty of Tourism Studies plans to establish well-groomed industry leaders and professionals who understand the business well and can pave the way for better service by acquiring all necessary skills in Production, Service, Front Office, Accommodation, Sales, Marketing, etc.

The curriculum emphasizes the importance of extensive practical experiences coupled with the right amount of relevant theoretical knowledge. Being an industry that deals with various kinds of people, the faculty at FoTS has made it their mission to imbibe their students with the best operational and managerial skills.

Career Prospects: Due to its globally diverse nature, a degree in hospitality management allows students to explore countless different roles and responsibilities. The ever-evolving industry keeps students up to date with the latest trends, allowing them to constantly grow, change, and diversify every year and being the fastest growing sector for employment in the 21st century, it is only predicted to keep expanding producing numerous opportunities for professionals to take over various industries.

Students have the opportunity to take up roles in Hospitality services at prestigious multinational companies, Managerial positions with the Hotel & Tourism Associations, Kitchen management roles in various sectors, Entrepreneurial ventures and many more. Some of the major career paths and industries include Accommodation/Lodging, Airline Catering, Chef, Food Stylist, Entertainment, Club Management, Hotel & Tourism Association, Hospitality services in various MNC's, Tour Manager, Travel and Tourism, Kitchen management, etc.

School of Hotel Management at MIT World Peace University

MITWPU has a legacy to impart knowledge, transforming life, building Nation by providing life support & enhancement skills to its students, continuing to the traditions this session (2021-22) Pune is about to experience a class apart & niche School of Hotel Management, where emphasis is on Learning rather Teaching. Our B. Sc - Hospitality & Hotel Administration degree will prepare you to start & lead in hotel industry using a dual-excellence approach that develops the perfect balance of hospitality know-how and soft skills, combined with management expertise and academic rigor, which you gain by learning from leading experts in academia and industry practice. It is an ideal choice if you are seeking a business degree foundation with the added excitement of hospitality know-how and internships. Few of the highlights are:

Specialization in Third year

Mentoring by Industry Experts

Training Under Michelin Star Chefs/Restaurants

More emphasis on Indian ethos of hospitality

World Class Infrastructure

22 weeks Compulsory industrial Exposure

Gratuitous International Tour to understand Global Hospitality

Extensive Industry experienced faculty

Eligibility Criteria: For admissions to the B.Sc. program, candidates are required to have qualified with a 50% aggregate in their 10+2/H.S.C. from any stream. Candidates must also appear for the MIT-WPU UGPET followed by a Personal Interview.

With the goal to become the leading hotel management institute in the world, MIT-WPU plans on providing quality education by providing affordable access to education with a course fee of Rs. 3,10,000/- per year per program (excluding exam fees) with an initial discount of 25% for all 3 years for the very first batch.

The program also offers the top 5% of students under the given program with scholarships that would provide a 100% waiver on the tuition fees for all the years (subject to the fulfilment of conditions mentioned under respective policy laid down by the university).

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's Faculty of Tourism Studies is currently accepting online applications for B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration at MIT-WPU, click here:

https://bit.ly/3zkZv9k

To know more, visit: https://bit.ly/3zn86Io

