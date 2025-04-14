VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow moulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerrycan, Pails and Caps, celebrated 35 years of excellence, trust and innovation, and announced a strategic plan to achieve Rs 1,000 Cr in annual revenue by 2028. This goal represents a threefold increase over the company's FY24 topline within four years.

Key Goals

* Rs1,000 Cr Revenue by 2028: With an target to triple FY24 figures, Mitsu is poised to surge to Rs1,000 Cr fuelling an era of exponential growth and market leadership.

* Strategic Expansion in the Healthcare Furniture Product Vertical: The company will significantly expand its Hospital Furniture division under the renowned Furnastra brand--adding advanced, design-forward solutions to modern era.

* Strategic Expansion in the Packaging Product Vertical: The company will significantly expand its Packaging division Through Expansion in Pails, Blow Moulded Container and Specialised caps & Closure.

Four Pillars of Growth

Operational Excellence:

By refining manufacturing processes, reducing waste, and enhancing speed and quality, Mitsu is set to build an operational model that champions both efficiency and consistency.

Data-Driven Marketing:

Harnessing insights through targeted, innovative campaigns, the company is dedicated to strengthening customer engagement and fostering lasting brand loyalty in both domestic and global markets.

Scientific Innovation:

With robust R&D and meticulous market analysis, Mitsu will introduce state-of-the-art products that meet the evolving demands of healthcare--delivering clear economic benefits.

Empowered Teams:

Investing in top-tier talent and fostering a culture of cross-functional collaboration and accountability, the firm is building a workforce geared towards rapid, scalable growth.

Furnastra: Revolutionizing Healthcare Furniture

Under the umbrella of Furnastra, Mitsu redefines healthcare furniture with products that are not only visually appealing but also engineered for durability and clinical excellence. This specialized division highlights the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to delivering tangible value in emerging markets.

Expanding Global Footprint

Mitsu Chem Plast is stepping up its international game by deepening its market presence across key global regions:

* Middle East & North Africa: Strengthening alliances in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Kuwait, with further market entries on the horizon.

* Europe: Cementing robust partnerships across the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, France, Portugal, and Armenia, while planning further expansion into neighbouring regions.

* Asia and Beyond: Consolidating and growing its presence in Malaysia, Turkey, Israel, the Maldives, and the USA, with a keen eye on further opportunities in both emerging and established markets.

Mitsu's bold vision is anchored in seven core values that drive every aspect of its operations. The company nurtures employee welfare through a supportive, growth-oriented culture and is deeply committed to sustainability. Emphasizing green practices, Mitsu adopts many Sustainable solutions, implements eco-friendly manufacturing methods, and champions circular economy initiatives to reduce waste and minimize its environmental footprint. With innovations in value engineering, it delivers high-performance, cost-effective solutions without sacrificing quality. Additionally, a steadfast focus on quality consciousness and customer delight ensures that every product not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Guided by its mission "to challenge ourselves continuously to innovate and create value... beyond expectations," Mitsu is dedicated to becoming a global leader in polymer solutions, delivering purposeful products and building enduring international partnerships.

Reflecting on the roadmap ahead, Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "Setting our sights on the Rs1,000 Cr milestone by 2028 is a natural extension of Mitsu Chem Plast's 35-year legacy of innovation and customer focus. This ambition isn't just about scaling revenues it's about deepening our impact in the healthcare products, where Furnastra's advanced polymer solutions can improve patient care worldwide.

To get there, we are doubling down on our four growth pillars: driving operational efficiency through lean, waste-free processes; executing data-led marketing to forge stronger customer relationships; selecting products with rigorous scientific validation; and empowering our people with continuous learning and accountability.

All of this will be underpinned by sustainable manufacturing practices--minimizing our carbon footprint, conserving resources and embracing circular-economy initiatives--so that our growth is both profitable and planet-positive."

