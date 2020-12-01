New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): In Chhattisgarh, one lakh 21 thousand 740 families have been provided employment of more than 100 days till date in current financial year of 2020-21, under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme).

Chhattisgarh ranks sixth in the country in terms of providing 100-day employment to the maximum number of families. A large number of Forestland leaseholder families in-state are also being provided employment under MNREGA.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani Injured During L.A.C. – Live The Battle Shoot in Kargil.

This year, as many as 19 thousand 799 families have been provided employment of 100 days. Chhattisgarh ranks second after Odisha in terms of providing employment to forestland leaseholder families. 23 per cent of the forestland leaseholder families in the country who have been provided employment of 100 days under MNREGA are from Chhattisgarh alone.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singhdev had given instructions to implement MNREGA on a larger scale so as to keep the rural economy in motion during nationwide lock-down due to the pandemic. As a result, people in villages and forest areas continued to get work and the rural economy continued to run smoothly. In the first seven-eight months of the current financial year, MNREGA workers got more than 100 days of employment resulted in huge financial support. During this time, all precautions were taken along with measures to avoid corona infection at workplaces.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer And BioNTech Seek EU Approval for Coronavirus Vaccine.

Kabirdham district is at the forefront of providing more than 100 days of employment to MNREGA workers in the state. So far this year, 8971 families have been provided more than 100 days of work in Kabirdham, 7780 in Rajnandgaon, 7088 in Bilaspur, 5802 in Dhamtari, 5506 in Raipur, 5348 in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 5142 in Mungeli, 5012 in Sukma, 4918 in Jashpur, 4754 in Surajpur, 4729 in Korea, 4345 in Bastar, 4172 in Raigarh, 4168 families in Mahasamund and 4158 families in Balrampur-Ramanujganj have worked more than 100 days under the scheme.

This year 3917 in Gariaband district, 3805 in Kondagaon, 3791 in Bijapur, 3697 in Kanker, 3621 in Dantewada, 3492 in Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi, 3268 in Janjgir-Champa, 3026 in Korba, 3000 in Balod, 2449 in Bemetara, 2260 families in Surguja, 2181 in Durg and 1340 families in Narayanpur have been provided more than 100 days of employment.

Under the MNREGA, a large number of forest rights holders are also being given work. More than 100 days of employment has been provided to 19 thousand 799 such families in the state. 2286 in Kondagaon district, 1417 in Bastar, 1371 in Sukma, 1359 in Dhamtari, 1308 in Dantewada, 1176 in Korba, 1026 in Surajpur, 1008 in Bijapur, 959 in Rajnandgaon, 931 in Gariaband, 912 in Kanker, Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi and 878-878 in Kabirdham, 822 in Balrampur-Ramanujganj, 705 in Korea, 569 in Jashpur, 558 in Surguja, 400 in Narayanpur, 327 in Bilaspur, 237 in Raigarh, 222 in Mungeli, 207 in Mahasamund, 123 in Balod and 105 forest rights leasehold families in Balodabazar-Bhatapara have been given more than 100 days of employment.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)