New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Institute of Education (PIE), an edtech startup in India that has been thriving in the online education sphere for over 3 years, has introduced its astutely crafted curriculum at an outstanding price for students across the country. PIE aims to provide the finest education to students, starting from Kindergarten (KG) till grade 12, in CBSE, ICSE, IB and now MP Board, along with coaching for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.

The most attractive feature of Praadis Education's educational program is its affordability. The new curriculum is launched at a steal deal of Rs 9,999/-. This fee for the entire year's subscription of Paadis Education Learning App is well within the budget of parents and students. Thousands of students across the planet are relishing great quality content and educational tools offered through this App by sparing just a little. PIE has already attained more than 3 lakh downloads and 1 lakh subscribers, positioning it as one of the leading players in the edtech sector.

Speaking of the Learning App, it furnishes the most up-to-date instructional content, including creative instructional 4D AR games for junior and middle school kids, and logical reasoning tests and assignments for seniors to test their aptitude. Not to mention, the interactive and dynamic learning environment provided by Praadis Institute of Education caters to the unique learning requirements of every child, recognizing every child's uniqueness in terms of speed and style of understanding things.

Praadis Education's team of adept teachers enable students to plan their schedule by setting daily and weekly goals, so that students can celebrate these small wins while moving on to the next target. Students can connect with teachers anytime through the Praadis Chat section and get assistance on all their doubts and difficulties. The Praadis e-library provides students with a vast variety of books to read through and refine their knowledge. To boost the joy of learning and invoke in them a competitive spirit, Praadis Education often hosts Maths/Science Olympiad and other challenges, and issues scholarships and subscription at slashed prices to its Learning App as rewards for these exams.

Praadis Education possess a sizable section of the online education market and still finds itself moving forward on the path leading to be the best that there is. The founders are dedicated to global success and aim to make Praadis Education, a platform where students from all around the world can choose to gain knowledge in its true sense.

