Speaking at the meet, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said, "Compared to China, India has got huge potential. The availability of young talented manpower, raw material and favorable Policy of Central and State Government is making India a favorite destination for investors."

"Our target is to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30% to 40% and also increase the MSME export from 48% to 60%. Govt is also planning to create 5 crore more jobs from MSME sectors only," he added.

"Horasis hosted the Horasis Asia Meeting at a pivotal time for Asia and the world. The meeting was a great success - 400 speakers including Ministers from India, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Hong Kong as well as many leading captains of industry attended. Participants agreed to join hands and to cooperate - in the spirit of true multilateralism and public-private partnership. Asia as a region is making impressive progress in containing COVID-19, and at the same time is using the pandemic as a means for transformation - to make their respective economies more resilient and sustainable," said Frank Jurgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis.

Attending the session, Dinesh Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, SatyaGiri Ventures, India said, "India has transformed from an import-based economy to a global manufacturing hub which has grown its export share. The best example is the defense sector. This sector was fully dependent on import but now we export defense equipment's to 42 countries. Our exports grew by 700% from 1521 Cr. in 2016-17 to 10745 Cr. in 18-19. The same is in other sectors like solar panel and PPE kits. India should look at the ASEAN region to expand its trade which can reach $300 billion soon. We are the only major Asian economy that grew its export share from 1.58% in 4th quarter 2017 to 1.71% in first quarter of 2019."

"Policy interventions triggered under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan have been complemented by other announcements by associated policymakers encompassing the four Ls, viz. Land, Labour, Liquidity, and Legal Framework. While economic signals are encouraging, we do need to acknowledge the unknown risks from a potential second wave of COVID infection, as seen in most countries in Europe, and also the impact from dislocations in supply chains, labour market, as well as consumer behaviour on account of the lockdown impact," Rajiv Podar, Managing Director, Podar Enterprise, India.

"As countries compete for investment and jobs, taxation is one of the competitive levers to attract industry. But most likely, new taxes on the "super- profits" of internet companies will be the key avenue for raising revenue. We therefore must think of applying a higher corporate tax rate on large corporations in oligopolies sectors with excess rates of return. Though GOI abolished Wealth Tax in 2015-16, the scope for raising just one-time revenues through this avenue cannot be underestimated in post-Covid times. We must not revert to the days of Wealth tax and Estate duty, as it amounts to unfair and double taxation," Bindu Dalmia, National Chairperson, Committee for Financial Inclusion, NITI Aayog.

"India is gearing up to grow at more than 10% pa. She shall need mindsets of ABUNDANCE, longevity, exponential thinking, ready to take moonshots, have massively transformational purpose and gratitude to embrace the ESG framework, subsume the SDGs, and report using Integrated Reporting. Let's all put our might together," Shailesh Haribhakti, ESG and Exponential Technology Evangelist and Chairperson of several Boards.

"The MSME sector is in need of funds both for investment capital and for growth capital. Skill development for potential 50 Mn new jobs in next 5 years is the need of the hour. Government spending is essential to stimulate the economy, increase jobs & shall lead to increased demand of goods and services. These timely steps will be required to Reboot, Reform & Resurge the Indian economy," Anant Singhania, CEO JK Enterprises.

Launched in 2016, the annual Horasis Asia Meeting is one of the world's preeminent discussion forums, offering an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, as well as promote investment and sustainable growth across Asia. Taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was entirely virtual for the first time in its history.

In another outstanding achievement, Motia Group, a reputed developer in Chandigarh Capital Region, won the prestigious 'Emerging Developer of the Year - Non-Metro NORTH' title at the 12th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020 North held virtually on 27th November in New Delhi.

The group contended against some of the biggest multinational and national developers in these categories and pipped them to the post. The winners were selected by an esteemed jury consisting of professionals and developers.

During the conclave, Motia Group was praised for its elegant design and robust quality of homes. Apart from that, the company's commitment to offer the dream home to the buyers also earned accolades. Consumers have strong faith in the services of the company and the goodwill it extends to them.

"The award truly reiterates people's trust and confidence in us. At Motia Group, we have always endeavoured to provide our customers with best-in-class products and this award is a recognition of that very effort. It is very motivating when your efforts are not only noticed but also awarded - not just by customers but also by the experts of the industry. This accolade will encourage my team to do the best and meet the rising aspirations of consumers," said Mukul Bansal, Director - Motia Group, commenting on the honour.

Motia Group is playing a vital role in providing space to the people in Chandigarh Capital Region which is gaining prominence due to continuously increasing economic activities. The city is creating great employment opportunities and attracting job seekers, which is fuelling the demand for homes in the area. Being a primary developer in the region, Motia Group is continuously innovating and offering especially customized products to the buyers of the city.

The group is the talk of the city today due to its brilliantly designed Motia Blue Ridge project which offers the best of urban living while bringing residents close to nature and greenery. The residential township spreading over an area of 8-acre is nestled in pollution and congestion free region of Zirakpur.

Realty Plus Excellence Award is given to companies functioning in real estate sector for the contribution made throughout the year. 'Building Resilience' was the theme for this 12th edition of the convocation.

The Motia Group was established in 1995 by Pawan Kumar Bansal, with a vision to make a mark in the realty sector by creating architectural marvels for its valued customers. The Group is today an established brand known for its quality of construction, on-time project delivery and well-engineered designs that have emerged as trendsetters in contemporary urban development, housing and commercial space.

From conceptualization to design to implementation, Motia's projects always strive for perfection and excellence. Strongly committed to excellence, the Group is associated with world-renowned architects for quality control and project management, which has helped in developing some of the most lively and modern buildings of recent times.

The group has delivered numerous projects since the inception and has over 5000 happy and satisfied customers. The group has also won 100+ awards for its various projects. Group's latest project is Motia Blue Ridge. This premium residential project offers 3and 3+1 BHK homes equipped with ultra-modern amenities. The first phase will be ready-to-move-in by March 2021.

The 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards

Realty Plus Excellence Awards is the platform that recognizes the contributions made by companies in the real estate industry. The 12 edition is a Virtual Series with the theme of 'Building Resilience' features live-streaming knowledge sessions on the road ahead for Real Estate, and a virtual Awards event felicitating the top performers in Indian Real Estate.

The Virtual Series are designed to inspire and engage a larger, more inclusive audience spanning across the country, while still adhering to the guidelines of safety and wellbeing.

