The moto g13 with 128GB storage, goes on sale today, at just Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola announced the sale of its new smartphone, moto g13, designed to deliver premium and modern design coupled with an unparalleled experience, starting 12 noon on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The smartphone has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features an ultra-thin, and premium design. Moreover, with the fingerprint sensor positioned on the side of the phone, makes the smartphone easily accessible and helps maintain a streamlined look. The moto g13 features massive 128GB storage with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and comes with latest near stock Android 13. Motorola also guarantees an upgrade to Android 14 and 3 years of security updates to ensure a great software experience for the consumers. Also available in a 64GB storage variant, moto g13 is powered by the MediaTek® Helio G85 processor, which makes it faster and more efficient than its predecessors in the segment. The moto g13 flaunts a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system that lets you capture incredibly stunning and detailed pictures, ready to be flaunted on your social media handles. With this advanced camera system, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant images to turn any moment into a lasting memory. Moreover, the Night Vision Mode on the camera allows for great pictures even at night or in extremely low light scenarios. The moto g13 also has an 8MP front camera to capture social media-worthy selfies. In addition to its impressive camera capabilities, the moto g13 also boasts a 6.5" IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or simply browsing the internet. It offers a smooth and captivating experience that is sure to keep users entertained for hours. The moto g13 also flaunts two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos®, massive 5000mAh battery, despite being slim and lightweight, making it the best all-rounder smartphone in this segment. Apart from all these features, the moto g13 also comes with Motorola's proprietary business grade security - ThinkShield® for Mobile and a worry free IP52 rated, water-repellent design, designed just to make your life easier. Availability & Pricing

The moto g13 will go on sale today in two stunning colors - Matte Charcoal, and Lavender Blue, starting 12pm, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Sued by Vendors for Thousands of Dollars in Unpaid Bills.

Pricing:

- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage - Rs. 9,999

Also Read | Karnataka: Muslim Youth Assaulted for Talking to Hindu Girl on Bus in Ujire; Four Booked.

- 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage - Rs. 9,499

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/g13/p/itmb7de00f096581

https://www.motorola.in/smartphone-motorola-g13/p?skuId=327

Operator Offers worth Rs. 2,500:

- 40 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 from Reliance Jio - TOTAL Rs. 2,000 (applicable for Rs. 419 plan)

- Additional Rs. 500 Myntra Gift Voucher for Jio customers/ customers shifting to Jio

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g13-offer-2023

Annexure - Detailed Specifications

Legal, Claims and Disclaimers

[General]

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2023 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Packaging/Manual

Designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

If UI screen is shown:

Screen images simulated. Phone UI for illustration purposes only, and subject to change. If microSD card is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset):

MICROSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. If AndroidTM 13 is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset):

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

1 [Dolby trademark attribution statement]

Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

2 [Battery life]

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Use cases

Battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

3 [Memory/ Storage/Color options/Dedicated Dual SIM Slot]

Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

4 [Built-in storage]

Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

5 [MicroSD Card]

Supports up to 512GB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

6 [Water Repellent]

Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

7 [Auto smile capture]

Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

8 [Performance Claim]

Performance comparison between moto g13 and moto g22, Antutu overall benchmark scores of 219606 and 124020 respectively.

9 [NFC]

NFC-supported payment terminal and app required. Requires fingerprint authorization for purchase.

10 [Display refresh rate]

Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)