New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola today announced exceptional offers on its smartphone range across its moto e, g and Motorola edge series lineup of smartphones ahead of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Consumers can grab their favorite Motorola smartphones during the sale from August 6 till August 10, at some of their best prices yet.

For consumers looking for the best deals on 5G smartphones, the moto g71 and moto g51 are a must buy. The moto g71 featuring an incredible 6.4-inch AMOLED display powered by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor gets a massive Rs 4,000 cut and will be available at an effective price of just Rs 14,999*. For those looking at more affordable options, Motorola offers the moto g51 at just Rs 11,249* featuring true 5G connectivity with support for 12 5G bands, a 120Hz 6.8" display a 50000mAh battery under the hood and the latest Snapdragon octa-core processor.

Also Read | Visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is One of the Highest-level … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Other bestselling options from the g series include the moto g31 which sports an AMOLED display packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance. Available in two storage variants, 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage for Rs 9,499* and 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage at Rs 11,499*, the moto g31 features a 50MP quad function camera for the best camera experience.

Next from the g series family, the moto g60 comes with a 120 Hz 6.8" HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The moto g60 is known to be India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system at a discount price of Rs 13,999*. Powered by the same incredible processor the moto g40 fusion with Snapdragon 732G Processor will be available at just Rs 12,499*.

Also Read | Gujarat: Statewide Protest in State Against 18% GST on 'Garba'.

The moto g22, with the most premium design in the segment comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Android 12 support at just Rs 8,999*.

With the e series, it's the moto e40 that shines away with its mesmerizing 90Hz display and a class-leading 48MP triple camera setup and a 500mAh battery. The moto e40 will be available at an offer price of just Rs 8,999*.

The latest from the house of Motorola, the moto g42 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999*. It features a unique new design language in a slim and light chassis and comes with a 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support coming across as a great entertainment package.

The Motorola edge 20 fusion featuring a versatile 108 MP Quad Function Camera System and 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display will be available starting at just Rs 16,999* for the 6+128GB version. The 8+128GB version, on the other hand, will now be available for just Rs 18,999*. For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone, the moto g82 starting at just Rs 18,999* for the 6+128GB variant going up to Rs 20,499* for the 8+128GB variant is the ideal phone in this price range featuring a superb 120Hz billion colour pOLED display and it's the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera.

Moto g52, a device featuring a revolutionary pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, Android 12 and more, will be available at just Rs 12,499*.

As for the edge line-up, the Motorola edge 20 with the Snapdragon 778G processor and an immersive 144Hz OLED panel will be available at just Rs 23,999*. On top of that, the Motorola edge 20 pro, featuring a super-fast Snapdragon 870 processor in tandem with 8GB of RAM will be available at just Rs 29,999*.

One of the world's thinnest 5G smartphones at 6.79mm, the motorola edge 30 featuring India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and a 144Hz 10-Bit, billion colour pOLED display, and more can be availed at disruptive prices starting at just Rs 25,999* for the 6/128 variant and Rs 27,999* for the 8/128 variant. Last in the edge series lineup, the flagship-spec Motorola edge 30 pro with the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor goes on sale at an incredible discount price of just Rs 41,999*. It takes things up a notch in the premium segment with an incredibly smooth 144Hz OLED panel, a segment-leading 60MP selfie camera, and support for 68W TurboPower charging.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

*T&C Apply. Prices given are including the bank/ pre-paid / Exchange offers. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)