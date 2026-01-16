BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 16: Motorola, a global leader in mobile phone innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand today announced exciting Republic Day offers on its bestselling smartphones, giving consumers a unique opportunity to upgrade to feature-packed 5G devices at unbeatable prices. The offers will be available during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, starting today.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results: Trends Suggest Saffron Surge Across State, Mahayuti Poised for Big Win in BMC.

As part of the Republic Day Sale, Motorola is reinforcing its commitment to offering the most feature-rich smartphones from its portfolio at attractive prices, delivering unmatched value to consumers. At a time when smartphone prices across the industry have seen an upward trend, Motorola continues to offer best-in-class value with unbeatable pricing across its range, making premium design, advanced camera and AI capabilities, powerful performance, and long-lasting batteries more accessible to consumers. The Republic Day Sale spans Motorola's popular edge and moto g-series portfolios, ensuring a powerful, best-in-class smartphone option for every consumer segment.

Starting with the flagship edge series, the motorola edge 60 PRO can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 25,999*, reduced from Rs. 29,999 making it the best flagship grade phone~ in its price. The motorola edge 60 PRO delivers a true flagship-grade experience powered by advanced moto AI capabilities and features the segment's only 50MP + 50MP + 50X AI-powered camera system for stunning photography in every scenario. It flaunts the world's most immersive 1.5K true colour quad-curved display, offering life-like visuals, along with a DXOMARK Gold Label-rated 6000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting endurance of up to 3 days. The smartphone also supports 90W TurboPower™ fast charging, IP68/IP69 underwater protection, and comes in a premium Pantone™ curated design, making it one of the most compelling flagship smartphones* available this Republic Day.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Further strengthening Motorola's premium portfolio, the segment's bestseller phone# motorola edge 60 FUSION can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 19,999*. The smartphone features the world's most immersive 1.5K all-curved display, delivering stunning visuals with true-to-life colours. Photography is powered by the True Colour Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera, complemented by moto AI enhancements for superior imaging. Designed for durability as much as style, the motorola edge 60 fusion comes with IP68/IP69 water protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, and a premium Pantone™ curated vegan leather finish, making it the perfect blend of performance, durability and premium design in its segment.

Moving to the upper mid-range segment, the moto g96 5G will be available at a net effective price of just Rs. 16,999*, down from Rs. 18,999. The smartphone features the segment's best 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display with IP68 protection, offering an immersive and smooth viewing experience. It is equipped with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera with moto AI, enabling shake-free photos and videos in all lighting conditions. Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor and finished with a premium vegan leather design, making it the segment's best All-rounder^ phone the moto g96 5G delivers powerful performance at an unmatched price point.

Strengthening Motorola's value-driven g-series, the moto g86 POWER can now be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 15,999*, reduced from Rs. 17,999. The device features the segment's brightest 1.5K pOLED display, ensuring an exceptional visual experience even in outdoor conditions. It is equipped with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera capable of recording 4K videos from all lenses which is nowhere else to be seen in the competition and captures sharp, detailed photography and is backed by a massive 6720mAh battery for over 2-days usage. With IP68 + IP69 water protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, the moto g86 5G stands out as one of the toughest and most reliable smartphones in its segment.

Designed for users who prioritise longer battery life and camera performance, the moto g67 POWER will be available at a special Republic Day price of just Rs. 14,999*, reduced from Rs. 16,999. The smartphone comes with a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, a massive 7000mAh battery for extended 3 days of usage, ultra-powerful Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Processor and a smooth 120Hz display for seamless scrolling and gaming. With its premium vegan leather design and dependable performance, the moto g67 POWER delivers outstanding value in the mid-range 5G segment making it a best battery and camera phone.

Completing the lineup in the powerful performance at an affordable 5G category, the moto g57 POWER is available at the lowest price ever of just Rs. 12,999*. Powered by the world's first Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, the device delivers fast and reliable 5G performance. It features a segment's only 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, The segment's only 8MP UW Camera, and a longest lasting 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a smooth 120Hz display. Running on Android™ 16 out of the box and complemented by Pantone™ curated colours with a premium vegan leather finish, the moto g57 5G offers an unbeatable combination of performance, design and value in the budget segment that makes it most powerful phone## in the segment.

Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, our focus has always been on delivering meaningful innovation and best-in-class smartphone experiences at honest prices. This Republic Day Sale reflects our commitment to offering feature-rich smartphones across segments. Through our edge and moto g portfolios, we continue to make premium design, advanced camera and AI capabilities, powerful performance, and long-lasting batteries more accessible, ensuring there is a compelling Motorola smartphone for every consumer."

Availability:

Sale begins 16th January 2025 on Flipkart.

To know more about the offer visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-republic-day-sale-jan26-at-store

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Republic Day sale are mentioned below:

Disclaimers -

*T&C Apply. Including all offers. Offers subject to change at the discretion of the brand

~T&C Apply. Best in segment under 26K price range

#T&C Apply. Bestselling phone from moto in the segment

^T&C Apply. within the segment from motorola under 17K

**T&C Apply. within the segment from motorola under 13K

##T&C Apply. within the segment from motorola under 20K

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)