New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola's latest addition to its premium smartphone edge series, Motorola edge 30 is World's Thinnest and India's lightest* 5G smartphone, the motorola edge 30 will be going on sale from today, at 12 PM onwards at Flipkart, Reliance Digital (retail) & leading retail stores.

Experience the power of India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor along with a vivid and ultra-smooth 6.55 inches 144Hz billion colour pOLED display at an exclusive lunch price starting at just Rs 25,999* (including bank offer).

In addition to being the thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone, motorola edge 30 brings its signature near-Stock Android 12 for a seamless and bloatware-free experience along with best-in-class business grade security ThinkShield for mobile, that protects the device from all possible malware threats.

It also comes with Dolby Atmos compatible stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound support, which exponentially enhances the sound quality for an immersive and near loss-less audio experience.

The motorola edge 30 also features a 32MP selfie camera, and India's first* 50 MP high resolution ultrawide + macro camera to capture every moment with precision. The motorola edge 30 also comes with best-in-class connectivity with the support for Wi-Fi 6E, 13 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and NFC for seamless connectivity.

Furthermore, the Ready For feature allows you to seamlessly connect the motorola edge 30 to a bigger screen with wireless and hassle-free connectivity.

This feature amplifies everything your phone is capable of and lets you move your favorite games, movies, and other activity to the TV/PC screen.

Flaunting the design, motorola edge 30 supports a rounded capsule camera module for a comfortable yet stylish in-hand experience. The on-display fingerprint sensor is fast and easy to use to unlock your phone.

With an exceptional design and flagship features, the motorola edge 30 offers an unparalleled experience to Indian consumers at an incredible price point, making it a true flagship killer!

Availability & Pricing

Motorola edge 30 will go on sale today, May 19th at 12 PM in two wonderful colour variants, meteor grey, and aurora green on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores.

Exclusive Offers

HDFC Bank Offer:

- Flat Rs 2,000 Instant Discount* on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

- No cost EMI's for 3 & 6 months starting at Rs 4,334*/- on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Reliance Jio Offer:

Benefits worth 13,600* from Reliance Jio. Details below.

- Total Cashback on Reliance Jio Recharges worth Rs 4,000*

- Benefits from Myntra, JioSaavn, Ixigo and Growfitter worth Rs 9,600*

- For details please visit: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge30-offer-2022

Buy Motorola edge 30 at - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-30-meteor-grey-128-gb/p/itma02c4f5bca2df?pid=MOBGDCYGCZCYGYYZ

*T&C Apply

Legal disclaimers

*Device prices include bank offers and are a limited-time offer.

