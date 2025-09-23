moto pad 60 NEO is now available at just INR 12,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 23: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, recently launched its all-new moto pad 60 NEO, further expanding its ecosystem portfolio in India. The moto pad 60 NEO went on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 and is now available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores at an effective starting price of just INR 12,999*. The moto pad 60 NEO redefines its segment with the only 11" 2.5K 90Hz display, bundled moto pen, and premium Pantone-curated design. Just 490g light and 6.9mm thin, it's the slimmest 5G-ready tablet in its class. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Smart Connect for seamless file transfer, screen sharing, and cross-device control, it ensures smooth performance for work, play, and creativity on the go.

Also Read | JGU Conferred With 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by STAR Scholars Network for Championing World Peace Through Higher Education.

The moto pad 60 NEO raises the bar with the segment's only 11" 2.5K 90Hz display for smoother study, streaming, and gaming. Bundled with the moto pen, it boosts creativity and productivity with effortless writing, sketching, and instant search. Weighing just 490g and 6.9mm thin, it's the slimmest, lightest 5G-ready tablet in its class perfect for on-the-go use. With Dolby Atmos®-tuned quad speakers, it delivers immersive, cinematic sound for every lecture, movie, or playlist.

The moto pad 60 NEO takes productivity further with Motorola's Smart Connect, unifying tablet, smartphone, and PC for seamless cross-device workflows. Cross Control lets you operate all devices with one keyboard and mouse, while App Continuity, Smart Clipboard, File Transfer, and Swipe to Stream make multitasking smooth and intuitive. For added versatility, Pro Webcam Mode turns your tablet or phone into a high-quality webcam.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Stays Congress-Led Government Order Capping Film Ticket Prices at INR 200 in Cinema Halls, Multiplexes.

Bundled with the moto pen, users get precision writing and sketching with 4096 pressure levels, tilt support, and palm rejection. With Circle to Search powered by Google, simply circle text, images, or objects to search or translate instantly. Powered by a long-lasting AAAA battery, the moto pen ensures creativity and productivity never stop.

The moto pad 60 NEO packs power and style with its octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, delivering smooth gaming, responsive multitasking, and sharp visuals backed by reliable 5G connectivity. A robust 7040mAh battery ensures up to 12 hours of YouTube streaming, with a fast charger included for quick refuels. Designed for productivity, its TurboSystem multitasking supports two split screens and five floating windows with seamless window management. Running on Android 15, it comes future-ready with two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Crafted in a premium all-metal body with rounded edges, the tablet exudes durability and sophistication in the elegant Pantone Bronze Green finish.

The moto pad 60 NEO is available in one configuration: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage. This variant will be offered in the stunning Pantone-curated Bronze Green colour.

Pricing:

moto pad 60 NEO:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Effective Launch Price: INR 12,999* (including offers)

Regular Price: INR 17,999

*Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand.

Detailed Marketing Specifications

moto pad 60 NEO

* Segment's only 11" 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals.

* Ultra-Fast 5G connectivity for uninterrupted streaming and browsing on the go.

* moto pen with 4096 pressure levels and tilt support included in the box.

* Smart Connect for seamless cross-device integration, sharing, streaming, and productivity.

* Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos tuned for immersive surround sound.

* MediaTek D6300 5G octa-core processor combining speed and efficiency.

* Long-lasting 7040mAh battery with up to 12 hours of video playback.

* Circle to Search for effortless on-screen search and language translation.

*T&C Apply. Including all offers. Offers subject to change at the discretion of the brand

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)