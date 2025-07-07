Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

Alka's performance and presence also earned her three prestigious subtitle crowns:

* Popular Award

* Beauty with Brain

* Bold and Beautiful

A Night of Grace, Grit, and Glamour

The grand event was curated and designed to perfection by Forever India Events, the official Title Sponsor of this prestigious pageant.

The platform was powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by:

* Jai Dental Care

* PeachX Wellness, official Wellness Partner, founded by Dr. Tannu Gupta

* ICONIC Hospitality Management

Out of more than 3,700 applicants from across India and overseas, 57 finalists made it to the glittering finale.

The show was brought to life under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, who continue to champion empowerment through platforms that celebrate individuality, purpose, and transformation.

Designing Dreams: 34 Years of Creative Excellence

With over 34 years of experience as a freelance interior designer, Alka Goel runs a successful design unit based in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. Known for her aesthetic sensibility, professionalism, and detail-oriented approach, she has executed numerous residential and commercial projects with finesse.

"I don't just design spaces; I create experiences that reflect the soul of the people who live in them," says Alka.

Fitness Beyond Age: Strength at 58

An avid gym enthusiast, Alka defies age stereotypes through sheer discipline and passion for wellness. Her extraordinary fitness accomplishments include:

* 900+ sumo squats

* 4 minutes 30 seconds plank hold

* Visible 6-pack abs

She has participated in and won multiple fitness competitions, emerging as an inspiration for women of all age groups.

"Fitness for me isn't about appearance -- it's about commitment, clarity, and confidence," she shares.

A Multifaceted Queen: Mother. Mentor. Maverick.

Alka Goel wears many crowns -- that of a single mother, interior designer, fitness icon, and now a beauty queen. Her journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and unapologetic authenticity.

She is also:

* A passionate trainer and coach

* A travel enthusiast - completed a 3,800 km road trip across India

* A certified stock market investor - recognized by NSE India

* A proud mother to a graceful and accomplished daughter

Her life is proof that it's never too late to chase dreams, reinvent yourself, and shine.

Gratitude and Acknowledgements

Alka extended heartfelt thanks to the founders of Mrs. India One in a Million, Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, for building a transformative platform where women can rise, rebuild, and rediscover their power.

She also acknowledged:

* The expert faculty of Tiska Grooming Academy

* Dr. Tannu Gupta and her wellness brand PeachX, for their exceptional support and guidance as Wellness Partner

* Her mentors, family, and fellow finalists for their unwavering encouragement throughout her journey

Her Message to the World

"I'm not here to compete -- I'm here to shine.

I'm not defined by age -- I'm driven by passion.

This crown is not just a title -- it's a message to every woman:

You can rise. You can glow. And yes, you can start again."

At 58, Alka Goel isn't rewriting the rules -- she's redefining them.

Grooming Mentors and Styling Team

Alka credits her transformation and on-stage confidence to the expert grooming she received from some of the industry's best:

* Supermodel Donna Masih

* Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

* Actor & Model Sachin Khurana

* Fashion Stylist Bharat Gupta

* Savitu Singh - Face Yoga Coach

* Deepali Narula - Motivational Speaker

* Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Smile Expert

* Suchana Bera - Luxury Lifestyle & Fashion Brand Consultant

* Anupama Katyal - Former Lakme Makeup Creative Director & Hair Expert

Backstage Management: The Ramp, supported by students of Pearl Academy

Show Direction: Rashmi Virmani

Jury & Special Guests

The glittering grand finale was hosted by Sachin Khurana and graced by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, who also served on the jury panel.

Other eminent jury members included:

* Sanjay Berry

* Supermodel Donna Masih

* Entrepreneur Syed Zareen

* Dr. Suruchi Bawa

* Motivational Speaker Purnima Padmasana

* Mr. Prashant Chaudhary - Co-founder, Mrs. India One in a Million

Official Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

