Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

Agency News ‘Heartless People Spreading False News’: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Dismisses Rumours About Their Pet Dog Simba’s Ill Health After Actress’ Demise (View Post)
  • Lifestyle
    Kiara Advani, Disha Patani & Other Actresses Slaying in Corset Dresses! View Pics Kiara Advani, Disha Patani & Other Actresses Slaying in Corset Dresses! View Pics
  • Viral
    'Aam Looto Mahotsava': Lucknow Aam Mahotsav Ends in Chaos As People Scramble To Steal Mangoes, Netizens React to Viral Video 'Aam Looto Mahotsava': Lucknow Aam Mahotsav Ends in Chaos As People Scramble To Steal Mangoes, Netizens React to Viral Video
  • Festivals
    When Will Shravan 2025 Begin? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva When Will Shravan 2025 Begin? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads With Rahul Gandhi’s Image on Them in Bihar? Party Fact-Checks Fake Video Going Viral Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads With Rahul Gandhi’s Image on Them in Bihar? Party Fact-Checks Fake Video Going Viral
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 07, 2025 01:52 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)
    Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

    PNN

    New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

    Also Read | Prestige Group Bengaluru Flyover: Realty Firm To Build 'Private' 1.5-km Flyover to Its Tech Park in Bellandur.

    Alka's performance and presence also earned her three prestigious subtitle crowns:

    * Popular Award

    Also Read | Sanjay Verma Shot Dead in Punjab: 3 Assailants Kill Famous Fashion Designer Near His Store in Abohar (See Pic and Video).

    * Beauty with Brain

    * Bold and Beautiful

    A Night of Grace, Grit, and Glamour

    The grand event was curated and designed to perfection by Forever India Events, the official Title Sponsor of this prestigious pageant.

    The platform was powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by:

    * Jai Dental Care

    * PeachX Wellness, official Wellness Partner, founded by Dr. Tannu Gupta

    * ICONIC Hospitality Management

    Out of more than 3,700 applicants from across India and overseas, 57 finalists made it to the glittering finale.

    The show was brought to life under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, who continue to champion empowerment through platforms that celebrate individuality, purpose, and transformation.

    Designing Dreams: 34 Years of Creative Excellence

    With over 34 years of experience as a freelance interior designer, Alka Goel runs a successful design unit based in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. Known for her aesthetic sensibility, professionalism, and detail-oriented approach, she has executed numerous residential and commercial projects with finesse.

    "I don't just design spaces; I create experiences that reflect the soul of the people who live in them," says Alka.

    Fitness Beyond Age: Strength at 58

    An avid gym enthusiast, Alka defies age stereotypes through sheer discipline and passion for wellness. Her extraordinary fitness accomplishments include:

    * 900+ sumo squats

    * 4 minutes 30 seconds plank hold

    * Visible 6-pack abs

    She has participated in and won multiple fitness competitions, emerging as an inspiration for women of all age groups.

    "Fitness for me isn't about appearance -- it's about commitment, clarity, and confidence," she shares.

    A Multifaceted Queen: Mother. Mentor. Maverick.

    Alka Goel wears many crowns -- that of a single mother, interior designer, fitness icon, and now a beauty queen. Her journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and unapologetic authenticity.

    She is also:

    * A passionate trainer and coach

    * A travel enthusiast - completed a 3,800 km road trip across India

    * A certified stock market investor - recognized by NSE India

    * A proud mother to a graceful and accomplished daughter

    Her life is proof that it's never too late to chase dreams, reinvent yourself, and shine.

    Gratitude and Acknowledgements

    Alka extended heartfelt thanks to the founders of Mrs. India One in a Million, Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, for building a transformative platform where women can rise, rebuild, and rediscover their power.

    She also acknowledged:

    * The expert faculty of Tiska Grooming Academy

    * Dr. Tannu Gupta and her wellness brand PeachX, for their exceptional support and guidance as Wellness Partner

    * Her mentors, family, and fellow finalists for their unwavering encouragement throughout her journey

    Her Message to the World

    "I'm not here to compete -- I'm here to shine.

    I'm not defined by age -- I'm driven by passion.

    This crown is not just a title -- it's a message to every woman:

    You can rise. You can glow. And yes, you can start again."

    At 58, Alka Goel isn't rewriting the rules -- she's redefining them.

    Grooming Mentors and Styling Team

    Alka credits her transformation and on-stage confidence to the expert grooming she received from some of the industry's best:

    * Supermodel Donna Masih

    * Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

    * Actor & Model Sachin Khurana

    * Fashion Stylist Bharat Gupta

    * Savitu Singh - Face Yoga Coach

    * Deepali Narula - Motivational Speaker

    * Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Smile Expert

    * Suchana Bera - Luxury Lifestyle & Fashion Brand Consultant

    * Anupama Katyal - Former Lakme Makeup Creative Director & Hair Expert

    Backstage Management: The Ramp, supported by students of Pearl Academy

    Show Direction: Rashmi Virmani

    Jury & Special Guests

    The glittering grand finale was hosted by Sachin Khurana and graced by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, who also served on the jury panel.

    Other eminent jury members included:

    * Sanjay Berry

    * Supermodel Donna Masih

    * Entrepreneur Syed Zareen

    * Dr. Suruchi Bawa

    * Motivational Speaker Purnima Padmasana

    * Mr. Prashant Chaudhary - Co-founder, Mrs. India One in a Million

    Official Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Close
    Search

    Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 07, 2025 01:52 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)
    Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5 Alka Goel, 58, Redefines Womanhood Zonal Winner (Central)

    PNN

    New Delhi [India], July 7: The Goel family erupted in celebration -- a moment of pride, elegance, and inspiration -- as they witnessed Alka Goel, a 58-year-old single mother from Gurugram, being crowned Zonal Winner (Central) at Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

    Also Read | Prestige Group Bengaluru Flyover: Realty Firm To Build 'Private' 1.5-km Flyover to Its Tech Park in Bellandur.

    Alka's performance and presence also earned her three prestigious subtitle crowns:

    * Popular Award

    Also Read | Sanjay Verma Shot Dead in Punjab: 3 Assailants Kill Famous Fashion Designer Near His Store in Abohar (See Pic and Video).

    * Beauty with Brain

    * Bold and Beautiful

    A Night of Grace, Grit, and Glamour

    The grand event was curated and designed to perfection by Forever India Events, the official Title Sponsor of this prestigious pageant.

    The platform was powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by:

    * Jai Dental Care

    * PeachX Wellness, official Wellness Partner, founded by Dr. Tannu Gupta

    * ICONIC Hospitality Management

    Out of more than 3,700 applicants from across India and overseas, 57 finalists made it to the glittering finale.

    The show was brought to life under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, who continue to champion empowerment through platforms that celebrate individuality, purpose, and transformation.

    Designing Dreams: 34 Years of Creative Excellence

    With over 34 years of experience as a freelance interior designer, Alka Goel runs a successful design unit based in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. Known for her aesthetic sensibility, professionalism, and detail-oriented approach, she has executed numerous residential and commercial projects with finesse.

    "I don't just design spaces; I create experiences that reflect the soul of the people who live in them," says Alka.

    Fitness Beyond Age: Strength at 58

    An avid gym enthusiast, Alka defies age stereotypes through sheer discipline and passion for wellness. Her extraordinary fitness accomplishments include:

    * 900+ sumo squats

    * 4 minutes 30 seconds plank hold

    * Visible 6-pack abs

    She has participated in and won multiple fitness competitions, emerging as an inspiration for women of all age groups.

    "Fitness for me isn't about appearance -- it's about commitment, clarity, and confidence," she shares.

    A Multifaceted Queen: Mother. Mentor. Maverick.

    Alka Goel wears many crowns -- that of a single mother, interior designer, fitness icon, and now a beauty queen. Her journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and unapologetic authenticity.

    She is also:

    * A passionate trainer and coach

    * A travel enthusiast - completed a 3,800 km road trip across India

    * A certified stock market investor - recognized by NSE India

    * A proud mother to a graceful and accomplished daughter

    Her life is proof that it's never too late to chase dreams, reinvent yourself, and shine.

    Gratitude and Acknowledgements

    Alka extended heartfelt thanks to the founders of Mrs. India One in a Million, Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, for building a transformative platform where women can rise, rebuild, and rediscover their power.

    She also acknowledged:

    * The expert faculty of Tiska Grooming Academy

    * Dr. Tannu Gupta and her wellness brand PeachX, for their exceptional support and guidance as Wellness Partner

    * Her mentors, family, and fellow finalists for their unwavering encouragement throughout her journey

    Her Message to the World

    "I'm not here to compete -- I'm here to shine.

    I'm not defined by age -- I'm driven by passion.

    This crown is not just a title -- it's a message to every woman:

    You can rise. You can glow. And yes, you can start again."

    At 58, Alka Goel isn't rewriting the rules -- she's redefining them.

    Grooming Mentors and Styling Team

    Alka credits her transformation and on-stage confidence to the expert grooming she received from some of the industry's best:

    * Supermodel Donna Masih

    * Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

    * Actor & Model Sachin Khurana

    * Fashion Stylist Bharat Gupta

    * Savitu Singh - Face Yoga Coach

    * Deepali Narula - Motivational Speaker

    * Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Smile Expert

    * Suchana Bera - Luxury Lifestyle & Fashion Brand Consultant

    * Anupama Katyal - Former Lakme Makeup Creative Director & Hair Expert

    Backstage Management: The Ramp, supported by students of Pearl Academy

    Show Direction: Rashmi Virmani

    Jury & Special Guests

    The glittering grand finale was hosted by Sachin Khurana and graced by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, who also served on the jury panel.

    Other eminent jury members included:

    * Sanjay Berry

    * Supermodel Donna Masih

    * Entrepreneur Syed Zareen

    * Dr. Suruchi Bawa

    * Motivational Speaker Purnima Padmasana

    * Mr. Prashant Chaudhary - Co-founder, Mrs. India One in a Million

    Official Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    akash deep cricketer
    5000enerated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    akash deep cricketer
    5000+K+ searches
    astrology horoscope today
    5000+K+ searches
    amritsar weather
    500+K+ searches
    bajaj finance share
    500+K+ searches
    black sabbath ozzy osbourne
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Hockey

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel