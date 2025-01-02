PNN

New Delhi [India], January 2: Glamour Gurgaon, led by the visionary Barkha Nangia, proudly announced the prestigious grand finale of Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024. Now in its sixth season, the event took place from December 24 to December 28, 2024, at the iconic JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. This celebrated platform continues to honor the resilience, grace, and achievements of married women, empowering them to pursue their dreams and embrace their full potential.

After nationwide auditions in key cities like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, and West Bengal, this transformative journey culminated in an unforgettable finale that was a spectacle of elegance, inspiration, and empowerment. Each year, Mrs. India Pride of Nation serves as a launchpad for women aspiring to careers in fashion, media, and entertainment. The event not only celebrates individual talent but also nurtures personal growth, self-confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The prestigious titles of Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 were awarded to a remarkable group of women who stood out among an incredibly talented cohort of finalists. The winners were recognized for their extraordinary poise, confidence, and inspiring personal journeys, embodying the values of resilience and empowerment that this esteemed pageant represents. Their exceptional performances across various categories captivated the jury and left an indelible mark on this milestone event.

In Group A - Charming, the winners were

1. Winner: Gazal Gupta2. First Runner Up: Ishpreet Kaur Gulati3. Second Runner Up: Priyanka Madhukar4. Third Runner Up: Rajeshwari Raj5. Fourth Runner Up: Sweta Thakuria

In Group B - Ravishing, the winners were

1. Winner: Aditi Gogoi2. First Runner Up: Basabdatta Kar3. Second Runner Up: Pooja Tiwari4. Third Runner Up: Shweta Arora5. Fourth Runner Up: Abhilasha Chauhan

In Group C - Enchanting, the winners were

Winner: Priya GoswamiFirst Runner Up: Kiran SharmaSecond Runner Up: Kavita KharayatThird Runner Up: Khushi MahendruFourth Runner Up: Sarbari Dastidar

Additionally, the titles for Face of North, South, East, and West were awarded to

* Face of North: Sneha Choudhary* Face of South: Arunima Salopal* Face of East: Sohini Das* Face of West: Ankita Bist

This celebration of elegance and empowerment underscored the achievements of these exceptional women, who continue to inspire and make a difference through their journeys.

These extraordinary women impressed the panel with their grace, confidence, and incredible personal journeys. The esteemed jury panel, featuring Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2019 winner Pooja Desai, renowned actor Rubina Dilaik, Akash Agarwal, and Namrata Senani Garg, faced the challenging task of selecting the winners. The jury expressed their excitement and acknowledged the difficulty of choosing among such remarkable finalists, all of whom showcased exceptional talent and determination.

Shie Lobo, a luminary in fashion choreography and show direction in India, has brought her exceptional creativity and expertise to the event, transforming the grand finale into a stunning showcase of elegance and artistic brilliance.

Barkha Nangia, the creative force behind Mrs. India Pride of Nation, emphasized the event's deeper mission, "Mrs. India Pride of Nation is more than just a pageant; it's a celebration of determination and dreams. As Glamour Gurgaon proudly marks 10 years of empowering women, this platform continues to inspire married women to break barriers, showcase their true potential, and redefine success on their terms. Our finalists and winners have gone on to achieve remarkable success in fields like modelling, acting, and theatre, proving that passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements."

This year's event was supported by esteemed media partners, including 11-11 Cosmetics, Shubhashini Ornamentals, Tops, and more, whose collaboration played a pivotal role in making the grand finale a resounding success.

As Glamour Gurgaon proudly celebrates a decade of excellence, its achievements shine brightly. Over the last 10 years, Glamour Gurgaon has organized numerous beauty pageants, becoming a beacon of empowerment and elegance. The organization's mission is to guide women out of their comfort zones, equip them with skills to present the best version of themselves, and connect them with the right opportunities to help their ambitions soar.

In addition to celebrating women's achievements, Glamour Gurgaon has championed critical health causes, particularly breast cancer awareness. Through annual health camps, the organization has provided free breast cancer screenings and medical check-ups for underprivileged women, promoting early detection and prevention.

As the Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 finale approached, women from all walks of life were invited to celebrate their individuality and shine on a global stage. This pageant wasn't just about winning a crown--it was about discovering the strength, beauty, and potential within.

About Mrs India Pride of Nation

Mrs. India Pride of Nation is a beauty pageant for married women that celebrates and admires the accomplishments and achievements of a wife, daughter and a mother. MIPON empowers married Indian women to showcase their real beauty, strength and personality. We believe in giving women a platform to fulfil their dreams and work towards their goals with determination, perseverance and integrity. We excel in organizing events that bring out the best in women. Our pageants are not simply for the purpose of finding a winner but to show women that they are all winners. Through this and several such events, we empower our women with self-confidence and a strong sense of belief in themselves. We provide comprehensive training to our contestants, including personal grooming and cultural awareness of the life after the pageant. We promise all our contestants a fair and honest competition. By participating, contestant embarks on a transformative journey, gaining invaluable experiences and forming lifelong connections within the supportive Glamour Gurgaon Community. Our winners will have the extraordinary opportunity to represent India on the global stage, competing at prestigious international platforms. This prestigious platform will not only showcase their talents but also empower them to make a positive impact on the world.

