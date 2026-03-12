Baghdad [Iraq], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Iraq has confirmed a fatal maritime incident involving an international vessel, stating that "a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life."

In a series of posts on X shared this Thursday regarding the incident on March 11, the mission detailed the status of the remaining personnel following the strike. It confirmed that "the remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place" as regional waters continue to see heightened volatility.

Providing an update on the ongoing relief efforts, the mission noted that the "Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance."

The diplomatic mission expressed its grief over the tragedy, adding that the "Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member."

This fatal attack comes as the West Asia crisis enters its 13th day. In response to the deteriorating security situation, oil terminals at Iraqi ports on Thursday suspended operations following a string of strikes on tankers near its waters.

Farhan al-Fartousi, Director General of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the operation of oil ports has been suspended," though commercial ports continue to function. The decision followed an incident involving a tanker loaded with petroleum products supplied by the Iraqi State Organisation for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

Al-Fartousi explained that the vessel was hit by an explosion in the Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer area during loading. He noted that "one of the smaller tankers involved flies the Maltese flag." Rescue teams, in coordination with naval units, recovered 38 people from the site, including one confirmed dead.

Earlier, the Shipping Minister said that at present, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 24 vessels are located west of the Strait of Hormuz carrying 677 Indian seafarers, while 4 vessels are east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers onboard. The Ministry said their safety and security was being actively monitored.

A 24-hour control room has been operational in the Ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since 28 February 2026 to monitor developments and coordinate assistance. The Ministry said it is maintaining regular interaction with industry stakeholders to provide necessary support to maritime trade and seafarers.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had earlier issued an urgent "ATTACK" warning regarding a "serious maritime incident in the northern Gulf." According to updates posted to X, the UKMTO received reports of an incident "5 Nautical Miles south of Al Basrah," where "two tankers have been struck by an unknown projectile."

The Company Security Officer (CSO) of one affected vessel "confirmed the attack had caused a fire onboard," though they later reported that "the crew have been evacuated and safe." A second tanker also sustained significant hits, with its crew successfully evacuated despite the vessel being "engulfed in flames."

The maritime threat has expanded beyond Iraqi waters, with the UKMTO reporting a separate incident "35 Nautical Miles north of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates." A container ship was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile, causing a small fire, though all crew members were reported safe.

These hostilities are part of a broader surge in regional violence following joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Turkey's Anadolu Agency released footage showing a "foreign oil tanker" completely engulfed in flames near the Umm Qasr port after a suspected Iranian attack.

India has expressed grave concern over the escalating danger to its citizens and commercial interests. This follows a previous attack on the Thai vessel Mayuree Naree, which was bound for India when it was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a sharp rebuke, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia." The MEA highlighted that "precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost" as the "intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing."

In response to the growing threat to global energy corridors, US President Donald Trump and the US military have discussed the potential destruction of Iranian mine-laying vessels to prevent the placement of mines within the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

