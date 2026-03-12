Monalisa Bhosle, the 18-year-old who gained national fame as the "Kumbh Mela viral girl," married her partner, Farman Khan, in an interfaith ceremony in Kerala on Wednesday. The wedding took place at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple near Thiruvananthapuram following a period of intense family resistance. The couple, who first connected on social media, chose the southern state as a "safe haven" to formalise their union, citing its secular values and personal safety as primary reasons for the venue. Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Viral ‘Mahakumbh’ Girl Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan After Fleeing Forced Marriage.

Monali Bhosle Marries Farman Khan

The wedding ceremony was held at the Arumanoor temple in the presence of a large crowd, including local supporters and several prominent Kerala leaders. Education Minister V. Sivankutty, CPM State Secretary M.V. Govindan, and MP AA Rahim attended the event to express solidarity with the couple. Minister Sivankutty described the union as "the real Kerala story," highlighting the state's reputation for communal harmony.

Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Maries Boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala – Watch Video

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Monalisa, dressed in a traditional red saree with sindoor, and Farman, wearing a white shirt and mundu (dhoti), received blessings from the temple priest. The couple was already in the state for the filming of the Malayalam movie Nagamma in Poovar when the family conflict reached a breaking point.

Monali Seeks Police Help After Interfaith Marriage

The marriage followed a series of dramatic events that saw the couple approaching the Thampanoor Police Station for protection. Monalisa, originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reported that her family was vehemently opposed to her relationship with Farman and was attempting to force her into a marriage with a relative.

Local authorities summoned her father, Jai Singh Bhosle, to the station to address the dispute. Upon verifying that Monalisa is an adult, police officials confirmed her legal right to choose her partner and residence. While no formal charges were filed, the police ensured the couple could safely proceed to their wedding venue without interference. Monalisa later told reporters that she refused to return home because she feared for her safety and freedom.

Who is Farman Khan?

Farman Khan is an actor and model hailing from Maharashtra. He has a background in both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries and has been a consistent support system for Monalisa since her rise to fame. The couple's relationship began approximately 18 months ago after they met through Facebook. Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Kumbh Mela Viral Sensation Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Furman Khan at Kerala’s Nayanar Temple.

Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan Open Up About Their Love Story - Watch Video

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According to Farman, the bond between them grew significantly while they were working together on a film set. During their interaction with the media after the wedding, Farman shared that although they had been dating for only six months, the connection felt much deeper. "Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years," he remarked. He also revealed that while Monalisa was the one to first propose, he was initially hesitant but was eventually convinced by her determination to be together despite the social and familial hurdles they faced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).