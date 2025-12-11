PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: India is preparing to host the world's most influential buyers of plastic finished goods at PlastiWorld 2026, the nation's largest international sourcing platform for MSME-led plastic manufacturing, all set to take place from 23-25 March 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Backed by a rapidly expanding export ecosystem and rising global confidence in Indian manufacturing, PlastiWorld 2026 marks a pivotal moment for the country's plastics industry. With global demand shifting toward high-quality, innovative, and reliable finished products, India is emerging as a preferred sourcing destination for buyers worldwide.

Organised by the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) and supported by FIEO(Federation of Indian Export Organizations), the MSME, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, PlastiWorld 2026 is designed as a high-impact, export-driven platform connecting Indian plastic finished goods manufacturers directly with verified overseas buyers.

Global Visitor Delegations Expected - PlastiWorld 2026 is set to welcome delegations and professional buyers from multiple regions, including:

Austria, Nigeria, Russia, UAE, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, and more.

These delegations represent strong sourcing interest across categories such as houseware, kitchenware, packaging materials, toys, tableware, stationery, sports and leisure goods, gifting products, and a wide spectrum of consumer and industrial plastic finished goods.

Unmissable Opportunity for Indian Plastic Finished Products ManufacturersPositioned as India's first and only dedicated finished-goods plastics sourcing show, PlastiWorld 2026 brings together only serious, pre-screened global buyers - ensuring exhibitors meet decision-makers actively seeking suppliers for sustained trade partnerships.

Why plastic manufacturers should exhibit to participate

- Direct access to verified global buyers - exhibitors meet real decision-makers actively sourcing from India.

- High-quality international delegations from 15+ countries ensuring serious, pre-screened purchasing interest.

- Showcase India's manufacturing strengths across tooling, mould precision, automation, and design adaptability.

- Build long-term export partnerships without travelling overseas, right from the heart of Mumbai.

- Boost brand visibility among leading importers, private labels, wholesalers, and global retail buyers.

With rising manufacturing competitiveness and improving logistics, India is poised to emerge as one of the world's leading exporters of finished plastic goods.

PlastiWorld 2026 serves as a strategic launchpad for this ambition, bringing together international buyers and Indian producers under one roof for focused trade engagement, sourcing, and collaboration.

About PlastiWorld

PlastiWorld is India's premier global trade event for finished plastic products, organised by AIPMA.

It connects verified international buyers with India's export-ready manufacturers, serving as a strategic platform for sourcing, collaboration, and industry-wide growth.

