Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: The stage is being set, and the transformation is in full swing. With just three days remaining until the gates open for Automation Expo 2025, the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon is already abuzz with construction crews, technology teams, and exhibitor installations. Asia's largest automation exhibition is taking shape--brick by brick, booth by booth--across an expansive 36,000 square meters of dedicated space.

With less than 48 hours remaining, the countdown is no longer a number--it's a signal. A signal that India is ready to lead. That innovation is ready to be witnessed. And that industry decision-makers should be ready to act. The doors open on August 11, and what awaits inside will not just inform -- it will inspire.

Across the exhibition grounds, over 2,000 exhibiting companies are moving into their final stages of installation. Sophisticated industrial robots are being calibrated. IIoT-enabled systems are going live. Smart sensors, control instruments, cybersecurity solutions, and energy-efficient platforms are being meticulously prepared for live demonstration. This is not an expo being assembled--it's a vision being realized.

"Automation Expo stands as a premier platform that continually shapes the future of automation across India's industrial landscape. With each successive edition, it reinforces its reputation through visionary themes and transformative showcases.

The 2025 edition is poised to spotlight sustainability at its core--featuring cutting-edge, AI-driven, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible automation solutions that not only enhance operational productivity but also align with global environmental goals. Wishing Automation Expo 2025 unparalleled success. - Mr. V.B. Srikar, Co-Chairman, Nagman Instruments & Electronics Private Limited, Chennai.

"Excitement builds as Automation Expo 2025 promises ground-breaking innovations and smart solutions that redefine industry standards. From intelligent robotics to next-gen control systems, the expo is set to showcase the future of automation in action. A must-attend for visionaries and tech leaders eager to explore transformative trends shaping tomorrow's connected world." -- Dr. Hemal Desai, Vice President, Endress+Hauser, India.

"Automation Expo continues to cement its position as Asia's premier automation technology event, and this year, it's bigger and better than ever. A dedicated hall for robotics reflects the growing momentum of automation and robotics adoption in India. Alstrut, as the Platinum Partner of Universal Robots in India, will showcase close to 10 collaborative robot applications, highlighting real-world use cases across industries. We're also excited to feature the world's first autonomous robot for pallet movement and trolley towing from Peer Robotics. This expo is a must-visit for anyone looking to stay ahead in the future of automation." -- Mr. Anuj Bihani, Managing Director, Alstrut India Private Limited.

"Dear All, an exciting and transformative event is just around the corner--Automation Expo 2025, the biggest celebration of innovation in our industry. Axis Solutions Limited is proud to showcase state-of-the-art products and integrated Industry 4.0 system solutions that redefine efficiency and intelligence. Come explore, connect, and witness the future of automation. Looking forward to seeing you there!" -- Dr. Bijal Sanghvi, Managing Director, Axis Solutions Limited.

This year's edition, organized by IED Communications Ltd., represents far more than a trade event. It is India's industrial signal to the world: that its factories, supply chains, and digital infrastructure are accelerating into a smarter, more sustainable, and resilient era. Automation Expo 2025 is the definitive platform where manufacturing vision meets execution--and where global partnerships are born.

Every hour from this moment on brings us closer to a convergence of minds and machines, of decision and direction. For those building the future--CEOs, engineers, strategists, policymakers--this event is your inflection point. What's coming is not a glimpse, but a deep dive into the technologies that will govern the next decade of industrial performance.

The future of industry doesn't wait--and neither should you. In just days, Automation Expo 2025 will unlock an ecosystem where technology meets leadership, and ideas become action. This is your moment to be part of India's defining industrial movement. Secure your badge, step into the momentum, & Register now--because progress has a deadline.

Automation Expo 2025 is ready. India is ready. The world is watching.

