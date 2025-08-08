New Delhi, August 8: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, as reports hint at an early September release. Though the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, leaks suggest the new iPhone 17 series might arrive on September 9. The iPhone 17 series could include four models, which is said to be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new entry called iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet, possibly measuring 5.5mm of thickness.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series might go on sale starting from September 19. The pre-orders are expected to open from September 12. Apple is reportedly redesigning the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, while the standard iPhone 17 is expected to keep a look similar to the iPhone 16. The Pro models may feature a new rear camera setup, along with a repositioned Apple logo. The iPhone 17 lineup is also expected to bring back aluminium frames, though the Pro Max may use a titanium body. What Is Microsoft Project Ire? Microsoft’s Autonomous AI Agent That Reverse Engineers and Detects Malware.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, iPhone 17 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, which is said to include a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to include three 48MP cameras with main, ultra-wide, and a periscope telephoto lenses. Reports also hint that the Pro Max might introduce a mechanical aperture system. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Infinix Smartphone Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch at a starting price of around INR 99,900. The base model, iPhone 17, might be priced near INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could arrive at approximately INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be launched with a higher price at around INR 1,64,900.

