New Delhi [India], November 6: Extending their impeccable hospitality services to the tea plantation estates of Munnar, the leading responsible tourism hospitality chain, CGH Earth launches Lockhart Bungalow in one of the oldest tea plantations in the region, Lockhart Estate - established in 1879.

Nestled in a mesmerizing 1500 acres of tea plantation located amid lush green slopes and mountain views, Lockhart Bungalow features a three-bedroom colonial bungalow that was originally built in the 1940s. CGH Earth has carefully restored and refurbished the bungalow to recreate the charm of a planter's life from a bygone era, offering the hospitality of an authentic tea plantation bungalow. Cuisine, an integral offering at all CGH properties, includes a curated menu of International, Indian, and traditional dishes.

Lockhart Bungalow also comes equipped with an intriguing library at the estate and offers experiences such as tea-tasting sessions at the Lockhart Tea Factory, trekking, and tailormade guided birding tours to spot Palani chilappan (Laughing thrush), Black and Orange flycatcher, Nilgiri flycatcher, Malabar whistling thrush, Black bulbul, and more. For the more adventurous, the property's highly trained team also offers sunrise walks and guided herping tours to explore the rich biodiversity of the region - guests can spot Shrub Frog, as well as Jayaram's bush frog, Beddom's bush frog, Kalakkad gliding frog, among others.

"We have partnered with HML (Harrisons Malayalam Limited), one of India's leading producers of Natural Rubber and South India's second largest cultivator of t ea to extend the plantation bungalow experience to our guests. We wanted to offer the slow luxuries of planter's life to our guests, where they can enjoy mountain views as they sip on Lockhart tea and coffee brews, drown themselves in books, discover a rich repository of flora and fauna in the region, savour the best of culinary experiences, or just enjoy the art of doing nothing! ", says Mridula Jose, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing at CGH Earth.

Perfect for couples, small groups and families, a getaway at Lockhart Bungalow is i deal for getting away from the hurried lives of the urban cities and enjoy the slow-paced life of the famed Munnar hills.

For bookings, you can write to bookings@cghearth.com or call +91 8069807579 or +91 7594012555.

About CGH Earth - Experience Hotels

"God lies in the details, waiting to be discovered", is the thought that has inspired CGH Earth from the very beginning, and the core values of Environmental Sensitivity, benefitting the community, and being local have always been CGH Earth's constant guide.

The collection of 1 7 uniquely different holiday resorts and 4 curated wellness retreats, draw inspiration from the knowledge and practice of the local community. Local architecture, people, cuisine, costumes, knowledge, tradition and customs woven with the needs of the modern discerning traveler is what you get here. From backwaters and beaches to mountains and historical towns; from traditional Ayurveda and Yoga to forest trekking, deep sea diving and backwater cruising, CGH Earth has a variety of experiences to offer.

For the guest, this approach provides an immersive and authentic experience, giving them a true sense of the place. To the team, it was ideas and traditions which had been always theirs that now define the identity of each resort. To the local villager, a sense of wonder that their village architecture, traditions, and practices are at the heart of our special guest experiences. And even after thirty years, CGH Earth has not ceased to create a sense of wonder for the guests, staff, and villagers alike.

CGH Earth Experience Hotels consist of Spice Village, Wayanad Wild, Coconut Lagoon, Spice Coast Cruises, Marari Beach Resort, Brunton Boatyard, Chittoor Kottaram, Eighth Bastion, Beach Gate Bungalows, David Hall art Gallery and cafe, Casino Hotel, Quiet by the River , and Lockhart Bungalow in Kerala , Visalam and Mantra Koodam in Tamil Nadu , Maison Perumal and Palais de Mahe in Pondicherry , and Tilar Siro in the Andamans.

