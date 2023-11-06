Singer Doja Cat has annoyed social media users after she made use of her Instagram account to taunt her haters with a bizarre video posted over the weekend. For an unknown reason, the 28-year-old uploaded the clip to her Story on November 5. It featured her sticking her tongue out repeatedly and saying 'bleah!' to the camera in a mocking manner. Doja Cat Addresses Insta Followers for Dropping ‘Mean Comments’ on Her Posts.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, quickly followed up the clip with another to express her apology, reports aceshowbiz.com "Guys, I'm so sorry. I didn't mean that. I feel like it's mean for me to do that," she said in the second clip. Admitting that "that was really disturbing," she added, "I'm serious."

See Doja Cat's Viral Video Here:

Doja Cat in new Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/479UkAwCDG — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

However, Doja seemingly wasn't serious with her apology as she later uploaded another video that showed her repeating her bizarre action. The 'Paint the Town Red' raptress then posted a picture of her smiling widely, seemingly showing no remorse for her action.

