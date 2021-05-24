Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Centre of Recognition and Excellence (CORE) announced their much-awaited list of the most influential CIOs across India.

The prestigious list features Aneesh Nair, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer, MyHealthcare, a speciality healthtech startup.

Aneesh was recognised for his contribution towards building an integrated, digital patient care ecosystem that enhances clinical decision making and supports and manages long-term care using artificial intelligence (AI). This system uses complex algorithms designed to mimic human cognition and perform certain tasks in an automated fashion at a fraction of the time and cost.

The annual list, curated by the CORE Media Group includes the most influential technology leaders in India. An important feature of this list is the announcement of an Exclusive Elite List of the most Influential CIOs within the country, who have either set the benchmark for standards and/or have made significant contributions to their business and the Power of Influence in their respective markets.

The winners are finalised on the basis of an algorithm that takes into account a wide range of data collected on CIOs and does a comprehensive analysis of the same. Some of the data collected includes Reputation of the CIO in Mainline, Online and Print Media, Combined Data on Awards, Honours and Recognitions Won, Involvement in Associations and Industry groups and Random sampling of Social Media Engagements. This analysis also includes a National Survey of Peer CIO sentiments, wherein CIOs vote for their peers, alongside inputs from the CIOs themselves on their key achievements for the last 12 months.

This has been an extremely important year for both Aneesh and MyHealthcare. Under his leadership, MyHealthcare has developed solutions to help support the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. MyHealthcare started offering MyHealthcare@Home, which allows COVID patients with mild symptoms to receive the required care at home digitally, through its platform, which has built-in trackers for alerts if a patient's vitals are outside the permissible range. All home care/home isolation patients are managed from a single command centre by the hospital. MyHealthcare has partnered with India's leading super speciality hospitals to bring the best specialised care doctors in its ecosystem for virtual consultations, follow ups, etc. In its care to home bouquet, MyHealthcare partnered with leading diagnostics services providers Lal Path Labs, Healthians, & Metropolis; its medicine delivery at home is managed by 1mg and PharmEasy and its remote care monitoring with clinical device integration is through partnerships with Omron, AliveCor (Kardia mobile) and others. Beyond this, MyHealthcare is also providing medevac services for people in Tier 2 cities seeking treatment in Tier 1 cities.

Speaking on this recognition, Aneesh said, "It is a great honour to be part of this prestigious list. Healthcare technology has seen exponential growth in the last one year due to the pandemic that caused a severe shortage of doctors and nursing staff across the country. Use of technology and AI has helped in these trying times to a large extent and we need to keep this pace going. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work in this direction at MyHealthcare and elated to have been recognized for my contribution in this space. Though there is still a lot to be done in the Healthtech space in India, our aim will be to provide speciality healthcare to everyone in India."

Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO of MyHealthcare said, "It is a matter of great pride for us at MyHealthcare that Aneesh has been named one of the most influential Technology Leaders in India. He is the backbone of everything we offer to our patients and partner hospitals today. Aneesh has been instrumental in the growth of MyHealthcare since its inception and more recently in rolling out our COVID related initiatives to support hospitals and clinics in these trying times."

MyHealthcare Technologies is a digital healthtech company that partners with hospitals in building out an integrated, digital patient care ecosystem - placing the patient in the centre and building around them a complete environment of patient care services across consultation, diagnostics, health monitoring, preventive health and more. The MyHealthcare ecosystem bridges the healthcare delivery gap using a data driven care continuum process. The MyHealthcare ecosystem manages the healthcare needs of over 20 million patients today, across 60+ super speciality hospitals, over 80 speciality clinics, India's diagnostics service providers, e-pharmacies and homecare providers.

