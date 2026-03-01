Muscat [Oman], March 1 (ANI): A Palau-flagged oil tanker 'Skylight' was targeted in waters off Musandam Governorate, Gulf News reported, citing an official statement from Oman's Maritime Security Centre.

Authorities said the vessel was struck approximately five nautical miles north of Khasab Port. A coordinated response was immediately initiated to ensure the safety of those on board.

Also Read | Actor Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch, Top Nominees and Presenters List.

"All 20 crew members were evacuated, including 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals, the centre said."

The maritime targeting comes amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

Also Read | Pakistan Violence: 9 Killed as Protests Erupt Near US Consulate Following Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Addressing the condition of the crew, Gulf News further reported that medical attention was provided to those affected.

"Preliminary information indicates that four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred for the necessary medical treatment."

Omani officials have not yet shared additional details about the source of the attack or the extent of the damage to the tanker.

The incident unfolds against the backdrop of significant developments in the region's security environment following high-profile killings in Tehran.

Iranian Army Chief of Staff Abdul Rahim Mousavi and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh were killed in Israeli-US strikes in Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Iran's state-run media IRNA.

The IRNA report added that more armed forces commanders were also killed and that their names would be announced later.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that its fighter jets had carried out strikes on military targets in Iran, reportedly killing seven senior Iranian defence officials, including Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force stated: "IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defense Leadership: Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them."

The Israeli-US strikes in Iran on Saturday. resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The operation, referred to by the Israeli Defence Forces as "Operation Roaring Lion," followed months of joint planning with the US Armed Forces, IDF Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

The situation has prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders in response to the heightened tensions in the Gulf.

As the conflict widens, Al Jazeera reported that Iran has launched coordinated attacks on US-linked targets across several Gulf Arab states.

Tehran described the strikes as a response to the large-scale joint assault on its territory by the United States and Israel, raising concerns of a broader regional war.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that strikes had been conducted at multiple locations, according to the Fars news agency.

The reported targets include sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, countries that host US military installations and airbases.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that Israeli and US military facilities in the Middle East had been hit by "powerful Iranian missile strikes," warning that operations would continue.

"This operation will persist without interruption until the enemy is decisively defeated," the IRGC said, adding that all US assets in the region are now regarded as legitimate targets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)