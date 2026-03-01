Dubai, March 1: The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, has been indefinitely closed to the public and evacuated as of Sunday, March 1, following a wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran. The Dubai Media Office announced the closure as a precautionary safety measure to protect visitors and staff after falling missile debris from intercepted projectiles caused fires and damage in several nearby districts, including the Palm Jumeirah and the Downtown Dubai area.

The decision to shutter the landmark comes during a period of unprecedented regional instability. Following the US-Israeli campaign "Operation Epic Fury" and "operation Roaring Lion." Iranian forces targeted several key hubs across the United Arab Emirates. While UAE air defense systems successfully neutralized many incoming threats, the volume of the attack forced local authorities to prioritize the security of high-profile targets and densely populated tourist centers.

Is the Burj Khalifa Open or Closed?

As of media reports, the Burj Khalifa is officially closed to all visitors. Security forces have cordoned off the entrance through the Dubai Mall, and all scheduled "At The Top" observation deck tickets have been cancelled. Residents and tourists were moved to underground shelters and secure zones late Saturday evening after sirens sounded throughout the city.

Management for Emaar, the developer of the tower, stated that the building will remain closed until a full structural assessment and security sweep are completed. There is currently no confirmed date for when the landmark will reopen to the public, as the UAE remains on its highest state of alert.

Widespread Damage to Iconic Landmarks

The closure of the Burj Khalifa follows reports of damage to other major Dubai structures. Debris from intercepted missiles reportedly struck the Burj Al Arab hotel, causing localised damage, while a separate strike resulted in a fire at the Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah.

The proximity of these incidents to major tourist hubs has led to a total suspension of leisure activities across the city. Most major shopping malls, including the Dubai Mall, are operating under restricted hours or have closed their doors entirely to assist with emergency protocols and crowd management.

Dubai Travel Advisory: Flights and Airspace

The tourism crisis is further compounded by the complete shutdown of Dubai International Airport (DXB). All flight operations remain suspended, leaving thousands of tourists stranded in hotel lobbies and transit zones. General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) officials have advised travelers against heading to the airport, as airspace over the UAE remains restricted to military traffic.

For those currently in the UAE, the Indian government and other international embassies have issued urgent advisories. Tourists are urged to stay indoors, keep their mobile devices charged for emergency alerts, and avoid any areas near military or government infrastructure.

