Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28: myTrident, a part of global home textile conglomerate Trident Group, an integrated home textiles manufacturers globally held a distributors meet for its trade partners at Taj Lakefront, Bhopal on 28th and 29th July 2023. The meet witnessed enthusiastic participation by Trident’s trade partners and leading distributors of the home textile industry across India.

The event showcased a presentation of myTrident’s strong presence in domestic home textile category under the aegis of Neha Gupta, Chairperson of myTrident.

The event also unveiled myTrident’s Fall- Winter’23 collection based on the evolving needs of the consumers. MyTrident Junior, Road to Jaipur, Mink & Flannel Blankets, His & Her, and Sanskriti collections were much appreciated by all the distributors and trade partners.The collection included an array of bedsheet, towels, blankets, quilts, pillows, rugs, and carpets in distinctive designs, patterns, colour palettes, and quality to suit people with different tastes. The collection displayed was rich, premium, classy & ethnic.

Speaking on the distributors meet, Neha Gupta, Chairperson of myTrident said, ‘Our distributors are our partners and part of Trident family. They are the backbone of our company's success and driving force behind making myTrident a household brand in India. This distributors meet is not just an event; it's a celebration of our collective achievements, hard work, and dedication. It's a testament to the strong bond we share as a family united by a common purpose. Today Trident Group is USD 1 bn global conglomerate and this has only been possible due to our trade networks, collaborations, and partnerships.’

The distributors meet will serve as a platform for strengthening relationships by involving an immersive tour to company’s state of the art manufacturing unit in Budhni, MP which is a state-of-the-art and largest manufacturing plant of terry towels in the world.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the largest markets for Trident’s textile business and located in the heart of this state is Trident’s Budhni plant, a convergence of modern machinery, best-in-class processes, with skilled labour force which have a passion for excellence. The plant houses home textile businesses that are vertically integrated from cotton to yarn, and yarn to towel and sheeting. Boasting of Zero waste-water discharge, as part of its sustainability endeavours, the Budhni plant is a crowning-jewel for Trident Group. The plant manufactures high-quality bedsheets and towels the international markets which will also now offer the same quality for the domestic market through myTrident’s Retail and e-com network.

The event was concluded with robust business plans and expansion of its consumer community by launching brand new collections, reward & recognition, and other engagement activities for myTrident’s retail network.

On the CSR front, Trident is doing a lot of activities for the welfare of society in Madhya Pradesh; be it environment conservation or society upliftment. Trident has renovated and built new infrastructure in several schools and Anganwadi Centres in the region.

myTrident is Trident Group’s leading brand specializing in luxurious & premium home décor collections. We curtain to all spectrums of persona from luxury, premium to everyday. From designs, innovation and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. With a sharp focus on customer demands, myTrident offers a range of exquisite products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes and many more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail, providing customers with an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. The brand also offers an easy online shopping experience at https://www.mytrident.com/

