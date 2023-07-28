After a flurry of pre-season friendlies, Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr takes on Al-Shabab in an Arab Club Champions Cup at the King Fahd Stadium. Al-Nassr heads into the game on the back of impressive draws against PSG and Inter Milan, two of Europe’s elite opposition. These results must have given the squad a lot of confidence ahead of a gruelling campaign. Saudi Arabian footballing stock is rising and with a plethora of footballing stars descending on the nation leaving top European clubs bears testimony to this fact. Opponents Al Shabab finished 4th in the standings last terms and they can be a tough side to beat on their day. Al-Nassr versus Al-Shabab starts at 12:30 AM IST. ‘We Keep Improving!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 1–1 Draw Against Inter Milan in Japan Tour Pre-Season Friendly.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored a beauty for Al-Nassr against Inter Milan after a brilliant interchange of play. He along with Talisca are crucial for the club with their ability to cut inside from the wings. Cristiano Ronaldo has had a very quiet pre-season campaign but the Portuguese skipper is just a goal or two from finding his rhythm again. Another problem for the team is they are winless in their last four games which will play on their minds.

Al-Shabab defeated Debrecen by a solitary goal in their last game which was a friendly game. Ever Banega is the club’s star man and his presence in their midfield is bound to give them a lift. Moteb Al-Harbi in the backline has his task cut out as he comes up against a striker of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo. Fares Garzae is likely to get a game in the final third for the visitors.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Shabab in the first leg of Arab Club Champions Cup group stage match on Friday, July 28. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Autograph and Hugs His ‘Player Mascot’ At the Start of Al-Nassr vs Paris Saint-Germain Club Friendly 2023 (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Although any information about the live streaming of this match is not available. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. The two sides have met 32 times with Al-Shabab winning 11 times to Al-Nassr’s 10 wins. This game is likely to go Al-Nassr’s way with them looking better prepared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).