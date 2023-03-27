New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/ATK): It was a dazzling evening in the sun-kissed Goa in the Arlem Ground in Goa with celebrities from Film & Television industry mingling with dignitories and other Sporting celebrities attending the Inaugural Season of Shaaz International Premier League - SIPL. Among the celebrated personalities the day belonged to Rashmi Desai, Shiv Thackeray, Akanksha Puri and Mannu Punjabi who created a mark on the inaugural day of SIPL.

Former State Minister Govt of Rajasthan Amin Pathan was the Chief guest on the opening day. "It is such a pleasure to see Naghma Khan's dream of having her own Cricket League Tournament. My best wishes are always with her and seeing her dynamism, I am sure the SIPL will be a trendsetter with giving breaks to the future cricketers of our National team," announced Amin Pathan who has been associated with RCB.

Also Read | Ambassador of India to Thailand Nagesh Singh Hosted Senior Monks & Faculty from … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Shrisat Sports - Rohit Cricketers of Vasco won the toss in the opening match and also won the inaugural game. It was an exciting evening with scales tilting either way till the end of the match. Much is in store in the coming days of the tourney SIPL that will see more engrossing matches.

The opening ceremony witnessed a dazzling performance by TV actress Rashmi Desai which won everyone's heart. Other prominent guests at this tourney are Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thackeray, Singer Mannu Punjabi and Akanksha Puri who is hosting the Tournament.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 28 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The celebrities commended Shaaz Khan's amazing organizing abilities, who incidentally is the driving force behind Naghma Khan's SIPL and also Santosh Gupta's contribution in this league with his 24x7 efforts. Shiv Thackeray, Azad Jung and Rajesh Gupta were the prominent celebrities of SIPL that promises to get exciting day by day till it's culmination on the 28th March 2023.

Shiv Thackrey acknowledged Nagma Khan's initiative that gives a big platform to the street players through this Premier League and is hopeful that many budding talented players will get a platform, that was acknowledged by Mannu Punjabi.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)