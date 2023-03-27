Mumbai, March 2023: Muslims in India and across the globe are celebrating the holy month of Ramzan with full fervour and gaiety. Today is the 4th Roza or fast of Ramzan. Members of the Muslim community in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, and other parts of the country will observe the 5th Roza or fast of Ramzan tomorrow, March 28.

This year, the holy month of Ramzan, or Ramadan began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was not sighted on March 22 evening. The annual festival will culminate after 29 to 30 days with Ramzan Eid which is also known as Eid al-Fitr. During the fasting period, members of the Mulsim community abstain from eating or drinking water as they observe fast from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Their fasting begins in the morning before sunrise with a pre-dawn meal called sehri. After observing the fast for a brief period, Muslims break their fast in the evening post sunset with iftar. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during the holy month of Ramzan. Only those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 5th Roza on March 28. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 05:23 AM 6:53 PM 28 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 04:56 AM 6:38 PM 28 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 04:44 AM 6:22 PM 28 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 04:56 AM 6:21 PM 28 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 05:01 AM 6:30 PM 28 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 28:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 5 04:18 AM 5:51 PM 28 Mar 2023

