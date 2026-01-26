VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: Operation Thunder, a city-wide awareness and prevention initiative initiated and led by Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, has been rolled out by the Nagpur City Police to address growing concerns around substance abuse through coordinated community action.

The initiative was conceptualised by Dr. Singal with the aim to transcend the enforcement approach and instead focus on prevention, awareness at an early stage, and rehabilitation at the core of policing. Operation Thunder, under the aegis of Dr. Singal, has been conceived as an organized initiative to address substance abuse as a social concern for the community.

As a part of the directive from the Commissioner, police teams in all zones of Nagpur are conducting various field-related activities. These include the targeted monitoring of vulnerable areas, measures against the illicit circulation of drug materials, as well as interaction with local stakeholders. All these measures are being implemented within legal parameters, with a focus that goes beyond punishment.

A significant area of operational focus of Operation Thunder has been to reach out to the community. Nagpur Police officers, in this regard, have undertaken awareness activities in schools, colleges, housing societies, and community centers. These activities have helped to inform the community of the actual dangers of drug abuse. Open dialogue among students, parents, and educators has been encouraged to combat misinformation and alleviate apprehensions regarding seeking assistance.

Public participation is an integral part of this initiative as a central pillar. Various activities, including pledge drives, educational interactions, and outreach programs, have been conducted to ensure the participation and involvement of the public in the prevention process. It is worth noting that this initiative has seen the participation and involvement of students, teachers, parents, and community leaders, among others, thus supporting the Commissioner's statement on the prevention of drug abuse as a community responsibility.

The rehabilitation and provision of access to support services have been incorporated into the program. Police units have coordinated efforts with counseling centers, medical professionals, and de-addiction centers on the instructions of Dr. Singal. There has been an emphasis on removing the stigma from those affected and making them understand that it is a responsible step to take.

The response to Operation Thunder is encouraging. Educational institutions and social organisations have extended cooperation, while media platforms have supported the initiative by amplifying awareness messages. Moreover, coordination with the district administration, the education department, as well as health professionals, has enhanced the quality as well as the scope of the campaign in relation to child health awareness.

Furthermore, Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal is closely involved with the planning and execution of Operation Thunder and is committed to transparency and ethical behavior in all activities. This gives direction to the force and also underlines the importance of policing as a partner in community well-being.

Speaking on the purpose behind the initiative, Dr. Singal said, "Prevention requires early action and collective responsibility. When institutions, families, and communities work together, we can protect young people and address problems before they take deeper root."

Operation Thunder is being implemented as an ongoing initiative rather than a limited-duration drive.The Nagpur City Police continues to refine its approach based on field experience and community feedback, with the aim of expanding awareness and preventive outreach wherever needed.

Through Operation Thunder, the Nagpur City Police has reaffirmed its commitment to public welfare by combining education, support systems, and responsible enforcement to build a safer and healthier social environment.

