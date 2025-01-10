PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: In a significant move to reinforce its commitment to sustainability, Namo eWaste, one among the foremost electronic waste management companies, is thrilled to announce its expansion into South India with a state-of-the-art facility in Telangana. This facility is set to revolutionize e-waste recycling in the region, showcasing the company's focus on innovation and sustainable practices.

Namo eWaste Management Ltd has firmly established itself as a leader in the waste management industry, setting benchmarks for innovation and social impact. The company emphasizes that waste management is no longer just a necessity but the foundation for a sustainable future. With unique strengths such as pioneering India's EPR recycling initiative, exclusive precious metal recovery technology developed with MEITY, and world-class data destruction protocols, the company continues to set industry standards. Its workforce, comprising over 90% women from local communities, reflects a deep commitment to empowerment and social impact, earning recognition from platforms like Discovery Channel and leading industry bodies.

Akshay Jain, the MD of Namo eWaste Management Ltd, said, "2024 has been a monumental year for Namo eWaste as it proudly celebrated a decade of driving sustainable change. Achieving Rs. 100 crore in revenue, forging 30+ transformative partnerships, and listing on the NSE on September 11, 2024, have been some of the company's hallmark achievements." He added, "These milestones reflect a decade of unwavering dedication to creating a circular economy for electronic waste."

Adding to its success story, Namo eWaste conducted over 1,000 impactful e-waste collection drives across India, promoting environmental awareness and responsible recycling among communities. These achievements epitomize the company's mission of working "Together, Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow!"

Looking Ahead: A Greener 2025

With a strong foundation built in 2024, Namo eWaste is poised for an exciting 2025. Two key initiatives underline the company's vision for a greener future:

1. Battery Recycling Facility in Nasik

Namo eWaste will launch a pioneering battery recycling facility in Nasik, addressing the rising concerns around battery waste and reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive e-waste solutions.

2. South India Expansion

The Telangana facility marks a significant step in the company's regional growth strategy, bringing cutting-edge technology to South India and providing sustainable e-waste management solutions at scale.

Gratitude from the Leadership

MD Akshay Jain expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, partners, and customers for their unwavering support throughout the company's journey. "This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for us. We've grown together, achieved milestones, and laid the groundwork for a more sustainable future. As we step into 2025, we're committed to introducing more impactful initiatives that contribute to a greener tomorrow," Jain said.

With its trailblazing initiatives and relentless drive for innovation, Namo eWaste continues to lead the way in sustainable e-waste management, proving that a brighter and greener future is within reach. Together, Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow!

Visit https://namoewaste.com/ to know more about Namo eWaste.

