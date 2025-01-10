Mumbai, January 10: POCO X7 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G are two powerful smartphones launched in India on January 9, 2025 (today). Both smartphones offer segment-leading specifications, performance, and camera capabilities and pack several AI features. Both companies, POCO and OPPO, have launched these devices with different processors and key features that make them better in their respective price segments.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G come with flagship-level performance due to their top-end MediaTek Dimensity processors. Besides, they offer key AI features related to photography such as AI Live Photo, AI Unblur, AI Expand, AI and others features such as translation and subtitles. All these feature help in making the photographs and daily activities more productive.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G was launched with several AI features for photography. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 mobile processor that scores 14,00,000 (1.4 million) in AnTuTu benchmarks. It has a 6.83-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display offering 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It has an IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance rating that provides extra protection. The display has the protection of Gorilla Glass 7i. OnePlus 13 5G Sale Now Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s Flagship Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical and 120x digital zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. It also boasts a 5,800mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging, a 7.6mm thickness, and a sleek design with Mist Levander, Graphite Grey, and Ivory White colour options. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 49,999 for 12GB+256GB and INR 54,999 for 12GB+512GB variants. The sale of this smartphone will begin on January 11, 2025.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Specifications, Features and Price

POCO X7 Pro 5G was launched yesterday with a massive 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. The device packed a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra mobile processor that claimed to score around 17,00,000 (1.7 million) in AnTuTu benchmarks. It included a 6.73-inch CrystalRes Flow AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The POCO X7 Pro 5G comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings for the device's protection. It has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the display. Google Pixel Update Android 15: From Bug Fixes to Security Patches and Performance Improvements, What’s New in First January 2025 Update for Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 Series Devices.

POCO X7 Pro 5G offers a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP selfie camera. The device is 8.29 mm thick and sleek, and it comes in three attractive colour options: POCO Yellow, Glacier Green, and Cosmic Silver. The POCO X7 Pro price in India starts at INR 24,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 26,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale on January 17, 2025.

