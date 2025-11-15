BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15: The Ramoji Group is proud to announce the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025, instituted in memory of Padma Vibhushan Sri Ramoji Rao garu, honouring individuals who embody the values of service, discipline, and nation-building. The event will take place on 16 November 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Live coverage will be available from 6:30 PM onwards.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025: Sharad Pawar Attributes NDA's Victory to Payment of INR 10,000 in Accounts of Women.

Sri Ramoji Rao garu, who was conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India, dedicated his life to nation-building through media, enterprise, and public service.

The awards honour individuals with achievements, serving society in exemplary ways in their chosen fields. This year, seven distinguished personalities have been selected across the following categories:

Also Read | Voter List Revision Hearing: 'Aadhaar Not Being Used to Add, Delete Names From Voter List', Election Commission Tells Supreme Court.

1) Journalism

2) Rural Development

3) Service to Humanity

4) Art & Culture

5) Youth Icon

6) Science & Technology

7) Women Achiever

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

The event will be graced by Chief Guest Sri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Vice-President of India.

Guests of Honour include:

* Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana

* Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

* Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana

* Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice-President of India

* Justice N. V. Ramana, Former Chief Justice of India

* Sri. K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India

* Sri. G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of Mines, Government of India

As part of the programme, Ramoji Dictionary will also be formally released.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ramoji Excellence Awards, Sri Kiron, Chairman & Managing Director, Ramoji Group, said, "The Ramoji Excellence Awards are a tribute to the spirit of relentless endeavour that our Founder Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Sri Ramoji Rao, stood for throughout his life. Through these awards, we seek to recognise individuals who embody the same values - integrity, innovation, courage in thought, and an unwavering commitment to societal good. It gives me immense happiness to see his vision continue to inspire new generations of changemakers. As we honour their journeys, we also reaffirm the Ramoji Group's commitment to supporting meaningful work that uplifts communities and shapes a more enlightened, progressive India."

Live Feed Options:

1. Satellite (DSNG) Frequency Details

- Satellite: GSAT-30

- Downlink Frequency: 4177.750 MHz

- Polarization: Horizontal

- Symbol Rate: 1.12 Msps

- Modulation: DVB-S2, 8PSK

- FEC: 5/6

2. TVU: Cloud Central (For any issues, please contact TVU Support)

3. YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHAj-L41M-A

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)