NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16: Navata Supply Chain Solutions, based in Hyderabad, announces successful closure of Pre-series A funding led by Equanimity Ventures. The funding will fuel Navata SCS's mission to revolutionise India's supply chain industry.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide Videos: National Highway 44 Closed Due to Landslides at Kishtwari Pather.

Founded by siblings Hima and Vineel Parvataneni in 2020, the company was born to solve the dire problems in the supply chain landscape. Owing to the fragmented nature of the ecosystem, supply chain costs are huge (supply chain cost is 14% of GDP ). Moreover, there is very little visibility both in terms of goods as well as cost.

This pressing problem was the driving force behind the establishment of Navata SCS. The company takes a holistic and customer-centric approach adding value to the entire supply chain from transportation, and warehousing to last-mile delivery. By bringing tech and data-driven solutions, they aim to modernise B2B logistics while providing real-time visibility at every step.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Travis Head Pleased With Match-Winning 102 Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says 'Not the Prettiest Thing in the World'.

Hima Parvataneni, CEO, Navata Supply Chain Solutions, "Helping customers overcome the hardship of managing multiple vendors, Navata SCS offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for all their supply chain needs. Our holistic approach is aimed at reducing overall supply chain costs and streamlining operations. Through our partnership with Equanimity Ventures, we aim to grow our last mile and warehousing solutions, to help more customers reach their customers at every corner of the country in a cost-effective manner."

Key Achievements

Today, four years after its inception, Navata has impacted the supply chains of 100+ companies across industries like FMCG, Agro, Apparel, Electronics, and Pharma, bringing in significant cost savings.

NavataSCS is an expert in rural delivery. With their strategic hub network and the power of local vetted ecosystem partners they provide the best lead times and cost-effective rural delivery.

By using AI/ML algorithms for route optimization coupled with combination delivery methods they have solved the painstaking problem of last mile for both urban and rural deliveries.

Vineel Parvataneni, COO, Navata Supply Chain Solutions, "Over the past four years, we have developed and refined our operational models to ensure seamless deliveries even in rural areas. Through our partnership with Equanimity Ventures, we aim to expand our network across every nook and corner of the country, with a mission of empowering over 1 lakh plus MSME logistics vendors. This expansion will enable us to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions nationwide."

The Future

Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Ventures, "Navata is solving the biggest pain point of the industry which is last mile delivery. With their deep network in the rural areas and expertise in modern trade, they are here to be the partner of choice for many brands. Hima and Vineel are passionate about bringing in supply chain efficiencies and we are excited to partner with Navata in their growth story."

The partnership with Equanimity Ventures empowers Navata to its next phase of growth, by expanding its network to every corner of the country and establishing a strength of over 1 lakh vetted and reliable vendors, even at grassroots level. The company intends to continue developing its propriety software, NSCS one, by integrating supply chain data under a single umbrella and providing AI insights to optimize supply chains. NavataSCS aims to take its mission to more customers helping them make their supply chain a competitive advantage, rather than a cost center and fueling top-line growth.

Navata Supply Chain Solutions is an end-to-end supply chain company based out in Hyderabad. They provide tech-driven and customer-centric B2B logistics solutions, helping companies make their supply chain a competitive advantage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)