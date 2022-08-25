Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Share price of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) hit the upper circuit limit for the second consecutive day on Thursday after Adani Group announced that it would acquire a majority stake in the news channel company.

On the BSE the share price of NDTV opened at Rs 403.70, the upper circuit limit. This is five per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at Rs 384.50.

Also Read | Actor Jason Momoa Joined Co-stars Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, Michael Raymond-James and … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The scrip has hit the upper circuit limit for the second consecutive day after Adani Group's announcement of stake purchase.

NDTV share has an upper and lower circuit limit of 5 per cent. The share price of NDTV surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 384.50 soon after the opening of the trade on Wednesday against its previous day's close at Rs 366.20.

Also Read | ICSI Result June 2022 at icsi.edu: ICSI CS Executive Exam Results Declared, Know How to Check.

On Thursday, the scrip started the trade with the upper circuit limit.

NDTV share has risen sharply in recent months. The 52-week low of NDTV share is Rs 71.15.

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), on Tuesday made the announcement about the acquisition of 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV.

AMNL's wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR, Adani Group said in a statement on Tuesday.

RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL (persons acting in concert), will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in NDTV, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI's (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Adani Group said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)