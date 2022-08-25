Mumbai, August 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Exam Result 2022 today, August 25. The students who have appeared for the Excecutive exams can check their result or scorecard by simply visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Along with the CS Executive result, ICSI has also released the toppers list and provisional merit list on their website. However, ICSI had said that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme will be uploaded and no physical copies of it will be sent to candidates. Candidates can download their mark sheets from the official website. ICSI Result June 2022: ICSI CS Professional Results Declared at icsi.edu, Know How to Check.

How to Check and Download CS Executive Exam 2022 Result:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Open the student portal and click on the "CS Executive Exam 2022 Result" link.

Enter your credentials.

Submit Details

The result of the CS Executive Exam 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and Download Scorecard

Save the result for future needs.

Candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and fifty percent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together to complete the CS Executive. Those who complete it will be eligible to enroll for CS Professional.

Reportedly, Registration for the next Executive and Professional programmes and exams will begin on August 26. While the exam for these courses will be held from December 21 to 30, 2022.

